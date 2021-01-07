Conn. Man Denies Federal Gun, Drug Charges In Newport Shooting

Jaquan Flintroy, 26, of Hartford, Conn. (Courtesy Newport Police)

BURLINGTON — A Hartford, Conn. man wanted on an attempted murder charge in Orleans County, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Burlington to a federal gun and drug charge.

Jayquan “Jay” Flintroy, 26, is charged in a federal indictment with carrying a firearm on Nov. 30 while being involved in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

