DERBY — A Connecticut man is being sought on a drug charge in connection with an August 4 theft of items that police say were fraudulently charged to a business account at Poulin Lumber in Derby.
Charges of fentanyl trafficking are pending against Baylen Eason, 28, of East Hartford, Conn. The incident began with the August 5 arrest of Randy Buzzell, 27, of Newport, who on August 4 allegedly purchased over $1,000 of power tools and hand tools, and charged them to the business account for a company, Poulin Lumber, with which he was no longer employed.
Buzzell allegedly tried another purchase the next day, August 5, but was detected and refused by store employees. Police got on his trail, Buzzell’s residence was seized, and all the stolen items were recovered and returned to Poulin Lumber.
Additionally, evidence of narcotics trafficking was discovered during the search. Troopers were assisted at this scene by officers from the Newport Police Department, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, and the VT Fish and Wildlife Warden Service Division.
On August 9, a court-ordered search warrant was executed, and some 640 bags of fentanyl and 30 grams of crack cocaine were discovered, along with a large sum of US currency. The street value of the narcotics is estimated at $12,000.
As the police investigation went along, the charges against Eason were filed. A $50,000 warrant for his arrest for fentanyl trafficking was requested and granted by the Orleans Superior Court. Eason’s whereabouts are currently unknown and anyone with information that may help troopers locate him is encouraged to contact the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.
Eason is approximately 6-6 in height, of a thin build, and last seen with short facial hair.
Buzzell is cited to appear on September 26 in Orleans Superior Court in the theft-related component of this case on a charge of false pretense.
VSP is working in cooperation with the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office in this investigation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.