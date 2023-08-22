DERBY — A Connecticut man is being sought on a drug charge in connection with an August 4 theft of items that police say were fraudulently charged to a business account at Poulin Lumber in Derby.

Charges of fentanyl trafficking are pending against Baylen Eason, 28, of East Hartford, Conn. The incident began with the August 5 arrest of Randy Buzzell, 27, of Newport, who on August 4 allegedly purchased over $1,000 of power tools and hand tools, and charged them to the business account for a company, Poulin Lumber, with which he was no longer employed.

