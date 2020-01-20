Fish and Game received a call for a single person snowmobile crash on Corridor 18 near Reed Road in Colebrook Saturday at about 4:30 p.m.
Conservation Officers, State Police, 45th Parallel Ambulance, Colebrook Police and Colebrook Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as Patrick Mahoney Jr. of Seymour, Conn. Upon investigation, officers concluded that Mahoney failed to properly navigate a corner on the trail and struck a tree. He was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.
