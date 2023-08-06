Connecticut Man Injured In Side-By-Side Crash
Buy Now

A Connecticut man was issued a summons for unreasonable speed on Saturday after rolling his side-by-side in the middle of Mud Pond Road and Cow Mountain Trail Junction in Dummer, N.H.

The 5 p.m. crash occurred when Joshua Ratti, 44, of Tolland, Conn. turned his side-by-side too sharply while going too fast officials said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments