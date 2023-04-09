Connecticut River Conservancy Visits Littleton April 26
Buy Now

Paddlers enter the Connecticut River by Route 302 in Woodsville, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Connecticut River Conservancy (CRC) has scheduled a meet and greet April 26 at the Littleton Community Center. River Stewards throughout the watershed will be on hand to share information about upcoming priorities in support of a healthier, cleaner Connecticut River in 2023. The organization has several new staff on board keen to connect with the community, address questions, and strengthen local relationships.

CRC’s River Stewards engage in public advocacy in support of the organization’s mission and collaborate with partners across the four watershed states to protect and serve the river. The Littleton event will begin with an introduction by interim executive director Ron Rhodes, followed by a presentation by the River Stewards, a campaign celebration from CRC’s Development Director, Brett Morrison, and interactive ways for folks to share their ideas and ask questions. “We invite participants to make connections with CRC staff and your neighbors and community members who also care about rivers,” said Vermont River Steward Kathy Urffer. “Light refreshments will be served with additional fun activities.” Previous events in this series have recently been held in Middletown, CT, and Holyoke, MA, she added.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments