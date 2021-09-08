Connecticut Woman Charged With Assaults At Burke Mountain Hotel

A Connecticut woman staying at The Burke Mountain Hotel & Conference Center has been charged with assaulting two other guests over Labor Day weekend.
Shannon E. Michaels, 41, of Broad Brook, Conn., pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday to felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and was released on conditions after signing for a $1,000 unsecured appearance bond set by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.
Caledonia Superior Court
The alleged domestic assault victim - a 49-year-old male - told police he and Michaels and several other friends had been “having a few drinks” at the hotel bar Saturday night before they went back to their rooms where he and Michaels began to argue.
“(The alleged victim) said Michaels had gotten into a religion and has recently become obsessed with it,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. David Hastings in his report. “(He) advised that he confronted Michaels about talking about the religion constantly. When Michaels did this he advised Michaels started to attack him.”
He told police that he pushed Michaels away in self-defense and fled his room and went down to his friend Stacey Oliveira’s room - but Michaels followed him there.
“(He) told me that Oliveira tried to de-escalate the situation and get between the two…Michaels then attacked Oliveira to get to him,” wrote Tpr. Hastings. “Oliveira told me Michaels tried to choke her out…”
State police say the alleged victim had several cuts on his left arm and a bloody knuckle and Oliveira had several red marks on her neck and “did advise at one point Michaels did block her airway,” according to the report.
Michaels, who had an inch-long cut over her right eye, told police that the alleged victim had pushed her during the argument causing her to fall and hit her head on a table. Michaels also told police she did not attack Oliveira and that the marks on her neck were not from her.
If convicted of both charges Michaels faces a possible sentence of over 16 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.
