WHITEFIELD – The Conservation Commission on Wednesday held an informal discussion on a proposed Dunkin Donuts in King’s Square.
Last month, franchise owner Rick Albert unveiled first-blush plans to build a 2,200-square-foot, drive-through Dunkin Donuts on the municipal parking lot next to Cumberland Farms. It would replace the existing location at 8 Union St.
Although the Conservation Commission does not have permitting authority over the project, ConCom would submit a recommendation to the state Department of Environmental Services as part of the Shoreland Permit application process, should the project reach that stage.
Shoreland Permits are required for work within 250 feet of protected shoreland. The proposed Dunkin Donuts would be in close proximity to the Johns River.
The Conservation Commission can also make non-binding recommendations to the town’s Planning Board, which oversees the local permitting process.
Commissioners will want to know if underground fuel tanks remain on site, from when it was used as a gas station, as part of the Planning Board review.
“We want to make sure that Johns River is staying protected,” said ConCom member Frank Lombardi. Under the town’s development by-laws, he said, “[developers] can’t just run that water right down into the river unless there’s buffers and things like that.”
According to the draft proposal, the municipal parking lot would be transferred from the town to Albert.
Albert has proposed a barter agreement: He would make improvements to the town common in exchange for the use of the half-acre parcel, via lease, sale or transfer.
The Select Board said such an agreement is a ways off, if it happens at all.
Even if a deal is reached, voters will have the final say.
In 2007, Town Meeting accepted the municipal lot as a donation from the Lois A. Stiles Revocable Trust on condition it be managed by the Select Board as public parking “unless and until the Town votes differently.”
Albert purchased the property directly behind the municipal parking lot, 28 King Sq., in 2022.
He originally planned to use the site’s old yellow barn for business storage, he said, but this year devised plans to combine the abutting properties (28 King Sq., municipal parking lot) into the new home for Dunkin Donuts.
Preliminary drawings call for a long, narrow two-story building that resembles a gambrel barn, with retail on the first floor and residential apartments on the second floor.
Moving forward, Albert intends to flesh out his “land for services” barter proposal.
If things proceed as planned, he would return to the Select Board with price estimates for town common improvements, such as granite curbing.
At the same time, he would confer with land use officials.
He must determine what permits the project would require and schedule a preliminary project review with the Planning Board.
