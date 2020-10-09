Look inside the newspaper today and on the newspaper’s website for a Vermont election guide to learn more about your local candidates. Featured are the candidates running for Vermont House and Vermont Senate.

The candidates were asked to respond to a list of questions related to key issues of concern to area Vermonters. Their answers will serve to help guide the undecided or encourage/discourage choices already contemplated. Readers are encouraged to take advantage of this presentation and use it as a tool toward greater understanding of the people desiring to serve as their lawmakers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments