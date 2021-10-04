As autumn takes its hold in the North Country, planned improvements at Cannon Mountain Ski Area are in various stages of progress.
Mittersill Performance Center, Terrain Area
Construction is almost complete on the $3 million Mittersill Performance Center, soon-to-be the new headquarters of the Franconia Ski Club.
During the Governor and Executive Council’s meeting on Sept. 15, John “J.D.” DeVivo, general manager of Cannon Mountain Ski Area and Franconia Notch State Park, told the council that the center was waiting on elevator completion and a certificate of occupancy. DeVivo said that he believed FSC was planning for a soft opening in late October and a grand opening celebration in early December.
Ownership of the Mittersill Performance Center will be turned over to Cannon Mountain — which is owned by the state of New Hampshire — upon its completion, in exchange for continued use by FSC, the Caledonian previously reported.
At the same meeting, Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council approved a memorandum of agreement between FSC and Cannon Mountain for a $50,000 “Slope Improvement and Snowmaking Efficiency Project” at the Mittersill Terrain Area. Half of the funds will come from FSC while the other half, up to $25,000, will be paid by Cannon.
According to DeVivo, the project is “essentially a small-scale cut-fill-blast project to flatten a couple of small areas that take heavy sun upon a couple of granite outcroppings.”
The project will also include the drilling of two additional winch cat anchor points at Mittersill — a winch cat being a special snowcat equipped with a steel cable that is attached to an anchor. The additional anchor points will allow Cannon’s groomers better leverage on the steep slopes of the Mittersill area when pushing snow after the season’s initial snowmaking run.
The Governor and Council also approved a sole source contract between Cannon Mountain and Doppelmayr USA Inc. — the U.S. subsidiary of an Austrian company Cannon has worked with before — for lift maintenance on an as-needed basis in an amount not to exceed $40,000.
“That’s essentially just to cover stuff (for any or all of our lifts) that falls outside of our normal parameters and requires quick interaction with Doppelmayr,” said DeVivo in an email on Saturday, adding that the item’s approval makes it so Cannon is not worrying about going to the Executive Council with retroactive items and can instead “just keep on driving forward.”
Aerial Tramway Up For Replacement Soon
During the same meeting, District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) asked for an update on the condition of Cannon’s aerial tramway. The tram is in need of some sort of replacement in the next three to five years, the Caledonian previously reported.
“We’re really happy that we’re operating the tram now,” said Sarah Stewart, Commissioner of the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “We didn’t operate it last season because of COVID-19, but we are operating it which means we’re checking it regularly. […] We would not do that if there was any concern for its current health, and they do daily checks.”
On July 14, 2021, Gov. Sununu and the five executive councilors were given the first public presentation of options for the tram. Options range from overhauling the entire system, replacing it with an individual-cabin gondola system, or just replacing primary systems, all ranging in cost between an estimated $10 to more than $20 million.
On July 16, 2021, at a Cannon Mountain Advisory Commission meeting, the commission voted to support efforts to direct federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) towards the tram project.
DeVivo said in an email on Saturday said that Cannon has put together a “pretty detailed” information packet for presumed submission to the Governor’s office or appropriate finance committee. In addition, they are going through the ARPA funding matrix this month.
“I’m told that interest is still high at the higher levels in both/either an overhaul project or a new tramway system,” he wrote.
DeVivo added that the ski area has an excellent maintenance program and the tramway will continue to run, for now. However, he noted that the challenge will be the availability of replacement parts within the next three to five years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.