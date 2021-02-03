In-person schooling persists for most area students, despite a pandemic raging onward with no clear end in sight.
At Profile School in Bethlehem, however, students and staff have new ways to escape the indoors.
The school is enjoying a new outdoor classroom and new trail sections built as part of the Safe Route To School project. The project is spearheaded by Angela Figallo McShane, physical education teacher at Profile, with lots and lots of community support.
“My P.E. class has been using [the portion of the trail already built] a ton, and we did some shelter building and outdoor games in the outdoor classroom,” said McShane. “It’s been a ton of fun.”
“Being out there just puts you in a different mindset,” she continued. “It’s not even that far, maybe a couple of minutes walk from school, but it just feels so different to be surrounded by trees and in the woods. Especially this year, with COVID and taking mask breaks and such, tons of classes have been using the trail just to get out for a break or for a walk.”
McShane has been working with various community groups and property owners as well as fundraising for the past six years to build a beginner-grade trail connecting Profile School with the Bethlehem and Franconia town centers.
She is looking forward to a completed trail in the Fall of 2021 but, for now, kids are using an already-completed section running from Profile partway towards Franconia.
Project history
It all started when McShane took a job at the school in 2010.
“I moved up here because I was so excited about bringing kids into the natural world,” she said. “I thought that being a P.E. teacher in this environment would be so much fun because there’s so much to do outside. I think a great way to inspire kids to lead a healthy life is to show them outdoor-recreation-type sports.”
However, McShane soon found that it was hard to access the outdoors from the school building. Any hike or outdoor adventure required driving up or down the busy Route 18 to other areas.
“We’re kind of isolated on Profile’s campus; it’s not connected to anything,” she said. “The road really isn’t safe to either town. There’s no bike lane either way and there are big trucks that travel on both of those roads.”
Eventually, with inspiration from the Franconia Area NEMBA (New England Mountain Bike Association) group formed around 2015, McShane envisioned a trail.
“I had the idea, which was definitely a little bit out there, to connect the school to the town centers so kids could bike to and from school,” she said. “We could use it for skiing and snowshoeing and hiking and all sorts of things from campus.”
A small group of people including Jill Brewer, chair of the Franconia select board, Chris Nicodemus, former President of the Franconia NEMBA group, Rebecca Brown, former executive director of the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust, Dr. Charles Wolcott, and Sandra Olney, former executive director of the Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country, started a “Friends of Profile Trails” group and got to work.
“All of us got together and set out to walk from Profile to Franconia just to see if it was even possible,” said McShane. “We walked it easy peasy and it was beautiful, so we just kept going and trying to make the trail happen.”
John Morton of Morton Trails, who also laid out the cross-country ski trails at Ski Hearth Farm, got involved. Morton drew up a first draft of the Profile Community Trail’s route and facilitated a master trail plan meeting in Franconia.
That meeting is where the project got its first donation.
“Things have sort of snowballed, not necessarily very quickly, from there,” said McShane.
Fundraising
A big project like this one requires a lot of work with various stakeholders and, well, a lot of funding.
To date, the project has raised around $205,000 and needs just $25,000 more to finish the Safe Route to School.
Fundraising has come through the Turtle Ridge Foundation and private donors, some individuals donating up to $1,000 each, as well as events held by Iron Furnace Brewing and Rek-lis Brewing.
To get the project off the ground, McShane applied for and received a $142,360 Title IV federal grant, the Caledonian previously reported.
That grant led to $15,000 in more funding in the fall of 2019 through the Specialized Foundation, now known as Outride, to get the school bikes and helmets and to train McShane to run a biking program.
The Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust (ACT) has been a paid partner in the Safe Route to School’s efforts.
“Their role in holding the easements and being the backbone to our trail management team is essential to making this trail a lifetime project. They ensure that we’re not going to put all this money into this project and have it flop at some point,” said McShane. “That role is invaluable.”
The Route
To date, about half the trail has been built in two different sections.
The whole route from Franconia town center to Bethlehem town center with a stop at Profile School will be five miles long. About one mile will run on residential streets and four miles will be on the six-foot-wide trail with easy grading.
The project involves five different landowners, down from 15 in the initial draft route.
“[Working with landowners] has been one of the most nerve-wracking parts of this whole process,” said McShane. “Obviously any one landowner could shut the whole project down.”
The Safe Route to School team worked with a wetland hydrologist to make sure the trail would be minimum-impact.
From Profile towards Bethlehem, the trail will travel entirely on Profile School and Rocks Estate property. It will end on South Rd. where students can follow that road and Lewis Hill Rd. to the town center.
The Bethlehem side of the trail is paid for. It is completed (but not open) from South Rd. to the Indian Brook crossing near Profile School.
COVID-19 delays and a route change have slowed construction, but McShane says this side of the trail should be ironed out and built “as soon as we can break ground in the spring and summer.”
From Profile towards Franconia, the trail travels on three different landowners’ properties to Scragg Mountain Rd., from where users will pass the Best Western and then follow the road under I-93 to the town center.
One section towards Franconia has already been built by Real Life Adventure, based in Littleton: from Profile to the second Indian Brook crossing. This is what Profile staff and students have already been using all fall.
About a mile of the Franconia section, from the Indian Brook crossing to Scragg Mountain Rd., needs to be fundraised for and built.
“We’re still in the middle of talking through the route [with landowners] and making sure they’re comfortable with what’s going to happen on their property,” said McShane. “Really, we’re trying to build community relationships with these people. We hope they can identify how important this will be for the kids that live here.”
McShane hopes to have a fundraiser this spring looking to local businesses to sponsor different parts or items along the trail: kiosks, benches, and signage.
Trail uses
It’s about a 2.5-mile bike ride from Profile to each town center.
“That might sound like a long way to get to school but, I think for North Country kids and what they’re used to, it’s really not going to be a big deal,” said McShane.
One or two short sections of the trail may be a little bit steeper than the rest but, for the most part, it is graded for beginners.
McShane said that students and staff have been biking on the bit of completed trail in the summer and winter, and have been out on it in snowshoes and cross-country skis in the winter.
The trail will, when completed, be open to community members as a non-motorized recreational trail. In addition, McShane says they are hoping to eventually allow e-bikes.
For now, the completed section of the trail in Bethlehem is not open to the public because it needs signage. The other section only has access from Profile School and they do not want people parking there to use the trail.
“Ideally the public will park in downtown Bethlehem or Franconia and bike through Profile, not drive to it,” said McShane.
New outdoor classroom
Eversource Energy has been a big player in the project.
“They’ve donated time and equipment as well as equipment and done clearing for us,” said McShane.
The company came up with a proposal of ways they could help with the project, which evolved into an outdoor classroom area.
“We have our athletic fields, but we really don’t have any natural spaces that are cleared and set up for learning and away from the school campus,” said McShane. “They helped us clear [an outdoor classroom] and put in some time and money.
Eversource helped to clear the site, which is along a pathway the company used to use.
Presby has also pitched in, doing some “awesome work” putting gravel on either side of a new “classroom.”
Gratitude
McShane is blown away by all the support the project has gotten.
“I would like to say thank you to the whole community and anyone that’s ever been to a fundraiser, or has helped fundraise, or has donated, or said they would donate in the future,” she said. “The only reason that I went down this road was because I knew the community wouldn’t give up on the project.”
“It feels really good to be in this place, where the project sort of has a life of its own and I know it’s going to happen,” McShane said.
