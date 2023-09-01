BETHLEHEM — More than a year after ground broke on Forest Society North, the renovated Carriage Barn at The Rocks Estate that will become the northern headquarters for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, construction is nearing completion and SPNHF is envisioning a campus that will be open to many other organizations for education, events, and entertainment.
Although there were some small delays because of labor issues, the Forest Society North building that will feature a gift shop, classrooms, conference room, interpretive signage for education and public restrooms on the first floor and office space for SPNHF staff on the second floor is expected to be open to the public by Nov. 1, Anne Truslow, SPNHF’s vice-president for development, said at the site on Thursday.
While SPNHF will resume its regular programming, the future and its possibilities are wide open for the campus and its central facility.
“We are approaching this project with the idea of collaboration,” said Truslow. “Our hope is that this can be a convening place and foster cooperation and collaboration among groups. It’s nice to have a place to bring people together and coordinate.”
The first big event in the new building will be SPNHF’s annual meeting on Sept. 23.
For hikers and walkers, The Rocks Estate trails are expected to be open by Oct. 1, after most or all construction vehicles are no longer on site.
And after several years, the Christmas tree season at The Rocks, which features a Christmas tree farm where visitors can cut their own trees, will be back to normal for 2023.
“For Christmas season, which starts a week before Thanksgiving, it’s on,” said Truslow. “We have a gift shop coming in, fire pits, and a horse and wagon. That’s the plan.”
Bus tours are also slated for autumn and one wedding in October.
The intent is to get the outdoor weddings back into full swing in 2024.
The catalyst for renovating Carriage Barn, a former unheated dairy barn, the oldest part of which was built in 1884 with additions in later decades, came after the February 2019 fire that destroyed the Tool Building, which had been the operations center of The Rocks Estate.
The site of the Tool Building has since been converted into an outdoor amphitheater for outside classrooms and events.
Following the fire, the vision for the Carriage Barn, which underwent construction beginning in June 2022, was to not only make it into the new operations center for The Rocks, but the headquarters for all SPNHF operations in northern New Hampshire.
While the project is on budget, had no big surprises during construction and has “gone remarkably smoothly,” Truslow said there was a challenge in logistics and construction sequencing.
“Labor’s been hard, but it’s also making sure we can get the people when we need them,” she said.
All fire-suppression sprinklers, for example, must be installed before the drywall can be put up.
“It’s really complicated, but the contractor we’re working with, Milestone Construction, has been fabulous about finding local contractors when they can, finding labor when it’s been hard, filling in when they can’t find labor, and being really responsive to our needs.”
The total $8.5 million project involves $6.5 million in capital improvements, including the Carriage Barn, amphitheater, new barn by the red house at Route 302 where the Christmas tree farm is located, and all systems in between, as well as a $2 million endowment that will be used for maintenance and for seeding new programming, said Truslow.
SPNHF also undertook fund-raising and currently has about $1.5 million left to raise.
“People have been really generous and excited,” said Truslow. “To be in that final phase right now is great.”
The building will feature a main classroom with a capacity for up to 100 people.
Flexible furniture as well as a gift shop that can expand and contract as needed are features that will allow the reconfiguration of space.
The interpretive signage inside will focus on educational components that include New Hampshire forests and their value as well as The Rocks Estate as a place of history.
Another feature is a kitchenette and an area for food catering.
There will be three restrooms on the first floor and two on the second.
Some of the historical features of the old barn, including the original ceiling and some windows, are being kept inside to allow the building to retain as much of its history as possible while converting it into a 21st-century facility with today’s technology, said Truslow.
For the barn conversion, renewable energy is a big feature.
In November, a solar array field was installed behind the Carriage Barn, which itself is now outfitted with a geothermal system for heat in winter and cooling in the summer.
Both are expected to provide the energy and electricity needs of the campus.
“The objective is net-zero on this building and ultimately all of that will power the whole campus,” said Truslow.
Outside is an upgraded parking lot that can accommodate more than 80 vehicles.
For the amphitheater, all of its granite stones originated from the foundations of previous buildings on the site, including an old farmhouse taken down decades ago, a cow barn that burned in the 1940s, and the Tool Building.
“We’ll use this space for programming, outdoor classrooms, and picnics, but it will also be a place where other organizations can come,” said Truslow. “Our hope is that this is the place everybody will use. It doesn’t need to be a Forest Society or Rocks program.”
SNPHF has been in talks with The Colonial Theatre and is open to the amphitheater space being used by the North Country Chamber Players, Catamount Arts with its mobile soundstage, and other area nonprofits.
“We are leaving this space open to see how people flow and naturally use it and will then layer in infrastructure to support that,” she said. “There’s a lot of potential and I think there will be a lot of future partnerships that grow out of it. Most of all, we want people to feel welcome here. Our objective is that it will be a community asset.”
SPNHF is in the process of hiring a new program director, who will think about programming holistically, from events to new education programming to expanding existing educational programs, said Truslow.
The second floor of the building will house office space for the half dozen full-time SPNHF staff members who live locally.
Although a pavilion was planned for the west end of the building, with the timber already milled into a post-and-beam, that component of the project was put on hold.
“As we got closer, we realized we don’t know where we want to put the pavilion,” said Truslow. “We want to really feel how this place functions first and where we want to put a structure like that. It’s a future phase.”
Forest Society North is coming at a time when more people are thinking strategically about land conservation and management in the North Country and what role SPNHF, which is becoming more connected to local communities, can play in that, she said.
“This is a place where people can come and learn about land conservation,” said Truslow. “There will be material here all of the time and people can talk with someone. It will be service-oriented that way.”
With staff and volunteers, the building is planned to be open during regular business hours.
“We will be expanding our volunteer program,” she said. “We’ve had a really long and successful volunteer program. It’s been a little bit reduced in the last few years because we haven’t had a place for everybody, but the core group has been in incredible. They’ve made it possible for us to do programs here.”
When the building is closed, the plan is to keep open the entry vestibule open so walkers can access the public restrooms.
For the trails on the 1,400-acre Rocks Estate, refreshed signage and a kiosk with all trail maps will be installed.
“Part of what we’re getting to now is how do we tell people all the different things you can do here,” said Truslow. “There are probably six or seven different things you can do. Do you want to take a walk, learn about the history, learn about forest protection? There are any number of things. We will do some open houses and make sure people of different interests are invited to come and check out what we have here. We are working on different types of interpretation.”
For nearly a century, from the 1880s to mid-1970s, The Rocks Estate was owned by the Glessner family, who donated it to SPNHF in 1978.
“Some people are interested in the history and want to know all about the Glessners,” she said. “Others want to know about natural history and not about people. Some want to know about the buildings that have been here. Others like the gardens. We’re working on individualized interpretative ways. Time didn’t begin when the Glessners arrived. This place has had many different iterations over many years. This is the next phase. The role it has played for centuries is part of the interpretive story to tell.”
Truslow thanked SPNHF’s board of directors, including Nancy Martland, of Sugar Hill, whom she said has been a strong voice for the project and has been stalwart in her vision and support.
“I believe this place can add so much to our community and I think people are recognizing that and are interested in getting involved in what’s going on here,” said Martland.
One year after the 2019 fire, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Now, after nearly half a decade, the next big step is to return to a sense of normalcy.
“Next year will really be the year the place is back to the new normal since 2019,” said Truslow. “I think it will be a fun place to visit.”
