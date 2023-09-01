BETHLEHEM — More than a year after ground broke on Forest Society North, the renovated Carriage Barn at The Rocks Estate that will become the northern headquarters for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, construction is nearing completion and SPNHF is envisioning a campus that will be open to many other organizations for education, events, and entertainment.

Although there were some small delays because of labor issues, the Forest Society North building that will feature a gift shop, classrooms, conference room, interpretive signage for education and public restrooms on the first floor and office space for SPNHF staff on the second floor is expected to be open to the public by Nov. 1, Anne Truslow, SPNHF’s vice-president for development, said at the site on Thursday.

