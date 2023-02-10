ST. JOHNSBURY — Construction began this week at the former Caplan’s Building in St. Johnsbury. Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) is transforming the space into the new home of Northern Express Care – St. Johnsbury.

The relocation of the Express Care clinic from its current home at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue to the Caplan’s Army Store space a short distance to the north is set to happen this summer.

