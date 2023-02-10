From left, Jim Windrow (NCHC Assistant Facilities Director), Bill Graves (Owner of Graves Builders), and Craig Taylor (NCHC Facilities Director) stand near the entrance of Caplan's Army Store in St. Johnsbury on Feb. 6, 2023. It's the day when construction in the space began for the eventual relocation of Northern Express Care - St. Johnsbury. (Contributed Photo)
An artist's rendering shows the expected new look for the Caplan's Army Store in St. Johnsbury once the work is done to convert the space into a Northern Counties Health Care clinic. (Contributed image)
From left, Jim Windrow (NCHC Assistant Facilities Director), Bill Graves (Owner of Graves Builders), and Craig Taylor (NCHC Facilities Director) stand near the entrance of Caplan's Army Store in St. Johnsbury on Feb. 6, 2023. It's the day when construction in the space began for the eventual relocation of Northern Express Care - St. Johnsbury. (Contributed Photo)
An artist's rendering shows the expected new look for the Caplan's Army Store in St. Johnsbury once the work is done to convert the space into a Northern Counties Health Care clinic. (Contributed image)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Construction began this week at the former Caplan’s Building in St. Johnsbury. Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) is transforming the space into the new home of Northern Express Care – St. Johnsbury.
The relocation of the Express Care clinic from its current home at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue to the Caplan’s Army Store space a short distance to the north is set to happen this summer.
Serving as general contractor for the project is Graves Builders out of Barnet. The first step in the project is demolition and prepping the space for the build out. NCHC plans to honor the history of the building and crews are working to keep as much of the building’s aesthetic as possible.
The life of the late Gary Ely will be commemorated within the space. Ely worked for nearly 70 years at the store. When it closed on Dec. 31, 2020, Ely, who died in August 2022 at 85, couldn’t stay away so he continued to go to the store and sit and visit with people. Even after NCHC bought the building, from Dave Caplan in October 2021, Ely was allowed and encouraged to continue his routine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.