Construction is underway on one of the latest additions to St. Johnsbury’s growing biking infrastructure.
Work began last week on a new trail in the St. Johnsbury Town Forest. The effort, launched by the Caledonia Trail Collaborative, will create a new, machine-built flow trail that will be about 1.7 miles long and have some thrilling features on the downhill segment, including rolling terrain, banked turns and even some spots to get airborne, if riders choose.
“I would say the trail will be a solid intermediate trail,” said Joe Fox, vice-president of CTC who helped design and lay out the trail. “You will have the opportunity to get airborne - it’s fun.”
The 97-acre town forest is already home to nearly 3 miles of walking trails but has never before allowed bike riding. When the new trail is complete it will be the first introduction of biking and mixed-use. Fox said he’s hopeful the trail will even support adaptive bike riding.
Fox said the town’s Bike Ped Committee will rewrite the usage rules for the town forest to allow biking for the grand opening of the new trail, which is expected sometime in early June. They will consider allowing pedal-assisted e-bikes as part of the rule process, Fox believes.
CTC is a nonprofit and the local chapter of the Vermont Mountain Biking Association. The group is dedicated to developing and promoting human-powered recreational trails in the area and has other trails it has helped create and continues to develop on Crow Hill and behind Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
CTC has agreed to assume management and maintenance of all the trails in the town forest, said Fox, who noted a lot of the work on CTC’s existing trails has been thanks to numerous volunteer efforts.
The latest trail project, though, will cost about $34,000, which includes $20,000 from Northern Forest Center, $5,000 from Cabot Creamery which partners with VMBA for grants, about $2,000 from the town and the rest from CTC, which collects revenue through charitable donations and from its share of VMBA memberships.
The work is being done by Colin Stemper, of Palisade Projects in Fairlee. Stemper has been in the forest since last week with a small combo bulldozer/excavator clearing the way for a roughly 6-foot wide trail, clearing out stumps, rocks, and the topsoil to get down to the base layer that will form the trail.
“It’s been going really smoothly,” said Stemper, who hopes to build between 300 and 500 feet of trail a day on the simpler ascent and a fair bit less than that when he gets into the more technical features of the descent next. “Hopefully won’t get hung up on ledge,” he added. “In the northeast I’m always worried about ledge.”
Besides construction of the main loop, Fox said there are hopes to build several biking spurs off of it to get to unique features in the forest and to introduce a few additional technical features for riders. He said a lot of work is also needed to update the trail signage and markings in the forest and ensure the maps are accurate and current. The goal is to limit the amount of trails that will have shared use to prevent conflict between riders and walkers/runners.
Fundraising plans are in the works to further CTC and the trail effort. Fox said people joining VMBA and designating CTC as their preferred chapter is a great way to offer support, as well as to sign on for trail cleanup and construction days.
“Our vision of this is these are trails a lot of kids in St. Johnsbury can ride their bikes to,” said Fox. “Everybody really.”
Besides CTC’s projects, St. Johnsbury has a trail planned to serve as an extension of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to reach downtown and LinkVT, a nonprofit DIY bike repair and used bike program, is planning to open for the summer in the former Caplan’s store on Railroad Street.
To learn more, visit https://www.caledoniatrailcollaborative.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/caledoniatrailcollaborative/
