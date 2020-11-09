Consultant Makes Recommendations For State Higher Education System Future

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
A legislative committee tasked with working with an outside consultant to come up with recommendations for the future of higher education in Vermont heard the rough draft of the report on Monday in a virtual meeting. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
On Monday afternoon, the Vermont State Legislative Select Committee heard a progress report from the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems (NCHEMS), the consultant hired to review and make recommendations on how to steer the fragile Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) into the future — including a possible merger of Northern Vermont University (NVU) with Castleton University — as well as for public higher education in the state going forward.
The consultants indicated that NVU, with campuses in Lyndon and Johnson, may also be slated for a recommendation for more program sharing with Castleton, if not a merger proposal, but both possibilities are potentially in play as the report takes shape in the next month.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.