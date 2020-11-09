Consultant Makes Recommendations For State Higher Education System Future

A legislative committee tasked with working with an outside consultant to come up with recommendations for the future of higher education in Vermont heard the rough draft of the report on Monday in a virtual meeting. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

On Monday afternoon, the Vermont State Legislative Select Committee heard a progress report from the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems (NCHEMS), the consultant hired to review and make recommendations on how to steer the fragile Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) into the future — including a possible merger of Northern Vermont University (NVU) with Castleton University — as well as for public higher education in the state going forward.

The consultants indicated that NVU, with campuses in Lyndon and Johnson, may also be slated for a recommendation for more program sharing with Castleton, if not a merger proposal, but both possibilities are potentially in play as the report takes shape in the next month.

