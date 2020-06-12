A consultant hired by the Town of St. Johnsbury to lead a revitalization effort on Main Street said the town’s public safety building has to change.
“It really cannot operate, as is, indefinitely,” said Stephanie Clarke from the Burlington-based White & Burke Real Estate Advisers as she updated the select board about 1187 Main Street Monday night.
The aging building house the town police department, fire department and dispatch facility.
“There needs to be structural improvements for the continued use or a re-use,” said Clark. “A public safety building is not optimal in this configuration and the town really does need a new police department.”
Clarke also said that a new St. Johnsbury fire station is not something that will be happening anytime soon.
“As you know, the fire department is in the middle of a revitalization study so a new fire department is probably a few years out and so 1187 will remain its home for the foreseeable future,” said Clarke.
Clarke did say there are similar buildings across the state that have been successfully redeveloped.
“So it has potential,” said Clarke of the 1187 building. “It has a cool vibe to it that could potentially be used for some sort of mixed use, housing etc.”
Clarke and her firm, which also oversaw the town’s attempts to develop and TIF (Tax Increment Financing) District in St. Johnsbury, were hired using a $20,000 grant from the EPA that the town was awarded in March.
Clarke said the Main Street plan is now to find funding to pay for the environmental clean-up of the St. Johnsbury Armory site on Main Street - which is contaminated with PCB’s - and possibly move the police department there. Clark said she hopes to have a plan put together in time for a possible bond vote at next year’s town meeting.
Clarke and her firm are also looking at possible options for the vacant lot across the street known as the “Main Street Fire Site.” But there are issues there too.
“The sewer needs upgrading,” said Clarke. “The topography makes the site really challenging. There’s no parking nearby off-sight and it’s a really tight site.”
Clarke told the board that the TIF District efforts have stalled.
“A lot of the conversations we’ve had have kind of dried up with developers walking away,” said Clarke. “And of course this could resurface at some point but not at the moment. And a full TIF district actually has a very high administrative cost that would not necessarily be viable for St. Johnsbury under the current market conditions.”
But Clarke also told the board that the legislature is discussing something called a “Project Based TIF.”
“Which could be a tool that helps identify infrastructure barriers on a particular project and the town could be a partner,” said Clarke. “If that legislation passes it could be a tool to use. We just don’t know.”
