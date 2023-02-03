Contaminated Cannabis Pulled From Shelves In St. Johnsbury, Derby

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board (CCB) has issued a warning after at least one person got sick from smoking contaminated cannabis.
The CCB said multiple strains produced by Holland Cannabis of Derby tested above state limits for myclobutanil, a chemical used as a fungicide.
The CCB has halted sales of Holland Cannabis products until it can confirm the safety of the company’s flower.
It was pulled from shelves at five retail locations: The Green Man in St. Johnsbury, High Country Cannabis in Derby, Capital Cannabis Company in Montpelier, Lamoille County Cannabis in Morrisville and Zenbarn in Waterbury.
According to CCB, “The scientific literature on the health impacts of heating and inhaling myclobutanil are minimal but imply the potential for the following symptoms: rash, headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, nosebleed, and eye irritation.”
If a consumer has experienced symptoms consistent with exposure, or any adverse health effects from consuming any cannabis flower or products, they should seek medical attention or call poison control at (800) 222-1222 immediately, report the event to the retail establishment from which they purchased the product, and report the event to the CCB by submitting a complaint through the CCB website.
The CCB is actively investigating this incident and will issue the appropriate health and safety orders in the coming days and will impose the appropriate regulatory actions upon completion of its investigation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.