Three candidates are running for two seats on the St. Johnsbury Select Board.
Incumbents Daniel J. Kimbell and Brendan Hughes will be joined by St. Johnsbury Meals on Wheels Board President Jerri Ryan in seeking two available one-year seats on the board at town meeting in April.
Select Board Chairman Tim Angell is not seeking re-election. Selectmen Dennis Smith and Kevin Oddy are in the midst of three-year terms and are not up for re-election.
Jerri Ryan
Jerri Ryan was a frequent visitor to the Northeast Kingdom until she moved permanently to St. Johnsbury in 2006.
“The sense of community is what brought me to Vermont,” said Ryan. “Because it was something that I recognized from my youth that I missed a great deal and St. Johnsbury spoke to me. And I knew then that this community was an amazing place to live…”
Ryan has previously worked as the Volunteer Coordinator with the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging and as Community Integration Coordinator at the former King George School in Sutton. Ryan said she’ll bring a different viewpoint to the board if elected.
“New blood,” said Ryan. “A female perspective.”
Brendan Hughes
Brendan Hughes is a 2012 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy who works in the SJA admissions/alumni office and is co-owner with his family of the St. Johnsbury Distillery on Eastern Avenue.
Hughes has been in office since 2019 and said if re-elected he would work to create more economic opportunity in town and promote community growth.
“I feel I still have a lot that I can give to the community to help continue this growth in a positive manner,” said Hughes on Monday. “Since I moved back, I have worked to help this community any way I can and still feel there is much I can improve. We are moving in the right direction and there is still a lot of work to do to make sure we continue in that direction.”
Daniel J. Kimbell
Daniel J. Kimbell is an executive with Passumpsic Savings Bank who recently returned to the board after a nine-year gap to finish the three-year term of former selectman Jeff Moore - who stepped down last summer after moving out of town.
Kimbell, who is now seeking a one-year term, is executive vice president and managing director of Passumpsic Bank Financial Advisers. He is also president of the St. Johnsbury Development Fund.
Kimbell previously served on the select board for four years until 2011.
Uncontested Seat
Frank Empsall III is running unopposed for the open three-year seat previously held by Jeff Moore.
Empsall, who ran for St. Johnsbury state representative in the fall, first came to town as a dorm student at St. Johnsbury Academy in the 1980’s. He returned and became a permanent resident of St. Johnsbury in 2016.
“I’d like to see St. Johnsbury grow and prosper,” said Empsall. “We have some economic issues as far as the downtown, and I’d like to see some more activity down on Railroad Street.”
Empsall is now a member of the SJA Board of Trustees. He has been a Rotarian for 30 years and is currently a trustee at the Fairbanks Museum. In addition, Empsall has sat on various committees at St. Johnsbury Academy including the Brantview Capital Campaign Committee.
Tuesday, April 6.
St. Johnsbury will hold its’ Town Meeting vote on Tuesday, April 6.
In-person voting will be held at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The town is also mailing out ballots to the voters.
Anyone who wants to vote at Town Meeting and doesn’t receive a ballot in the mail should contact the St. Johnsbury Town Clerk’s office at (802) 748-4331, or vote in person at the Welcome Center polls.
A Town Meeting information meeting will be held by Zoom on Monday, April 5, starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Zoom link will be available on the town website at https://www.stjvt.com.
