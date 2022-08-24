Contrary To Misconceptions, Littleton Senior Center Is Open

Contrary to some misunderstanding in the community, the Littleton Area Senior Center is open, and has a new program called Ask A Nurse. (Contributed image)

LITTLETON — Contrary to some misunderstanding in the community, the Littleton Area Senior Center at the end of Riverglen Lane and across from the footbridge is open and welcomes residents to its free activities and programs.

A few area residents, under the impression it was closed, had asked when the center is going to reopen, Kathleen Vasconcelos, executive director of the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council Inc., said Wednesday.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments