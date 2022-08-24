Contrary To Misconceptions, Littleton Senior Center Is Open

LITTLETON — Contrary to some misunderstanding in the community, the Littleton Area Senior Center at the end of Riverglen Lane and across from the footbridge is open and welcomes residents to its free activities and programs.
A few area residents, under the impression it was closed, had asked when the center is going to reopen, Kathleen Vasconcelos, executive director of the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council Inc., said Wednesday.
“It is very much open, with daily social time, exercise, meals, transportation, and more,” she said. “Things might look a little different than they did before COVID, but we’re open.”
For the past 2 1/2 years, the LASC had to make adjustments, such as early on in the COVID-19 pandemic when the congregate lunches were suspended, said Vasconcelos.
“We are still providing meals and we actually added a new meal, our ‘grab and go’ meal,” she said. “Congregate meals are what we’re calling ‘grab and stay,’ so people who show up to our ‘grab and go’ meal are welcome to have that meal indoors in a congregate setting.”
The meals are available Monday through Thursday.
During the pandemic, in-person activities essentially ended and the programs that seniors wanted were instead done remotely, through the Zoom tele-conferencing platform.
“We’re still doing Zoom, but also resumed in-person,” said Vasconcelos.
An interesting turn of events happened when the “grab and go” meals and some Zoom programs that were set up temporary ended up being popular, and are therefore continuing, she said.
“We really felt there was a need to offer ‘grab and go’ and some other activities, so even while we’re resuming our normal activities, we’re still offering those,” said Vasconcelos. “But in-person now in Littleton we have Bone Builders classes and we have an Ask-A-Nurse program.”
For the Ask-A-Nurse program, nurse comes to the center to interact with seniors, who can ask questions.
The in-person monthly movie is also back.
This summer, the LASC acted as a cooling center, which Vasconcelos said was important.
“We have exercise equipment that people can use, the coffee is always on, the doors open at 8, and everyone is welcome to come in and have that social interaction,” she said. “We have books, puzzles, movies, and things people can do right there on site. We are resuming in-person activities and hope to add more.”
The LASC is mostly back to the way it was before the pandemic.
“It is, and it feels really good to go back into the senior center,” said Vasconcelos. “Out of all of our sites, and we have eight senior centers, Littleton is serving about one-third of the meals that we serve county-wide. It’s a really vibrant center.”
The center will stay open through the new roof work that is taking place and that will be completed shortly.
“We’re as busy as ever,” said Vasconcelos. “Our transportation program is back up and running and we’re really happy.”
