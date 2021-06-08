BETHLEHEM — Those involved called it a great partnership.
On Sunday, three weeks after firefighters from departments across the North Country embarked on real-world training inside a big, old building at The Rocks Estate that had been slated for demolition, they returned for more live-fire training before setting it aflame for the grand finale through a controlled burn that left it, by late afternoon, a pile of smoke and ash.
For the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, which owns the property, the space now opened up will offer more views to the mountains in the east, something SPNHF seeks to capitalize on as it remakes The Rocks Estate for a new era.
For the region’s firefighters and EMTs, the building at 107 Glessner Rd., known as the Batchelder cottage, which was expanded through the decades into many rooms and multiple stories, provided an invaluable training opportunity.
Because of its high-maintenance costs and expensive renovations that would have been needed, SPNHF had earmarked for demolition the structure that had once housed the North Country Council and other tenants and was sold back to the Forest Society several years ago, after it was vacated in 2015.
Upon learning that SPNHF’s intent was to raze the building, local fire chiefs reached out to the Forest Society with a proposal that would save SPNHF a lot of money in demolition costs while providing rare firefighter training, said Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson.
“We want to thank Chief Anderson and the large group of volunteers who did the training and who helped with that,” SPNHF President Jack Savage said Monday. “We are really appreciative. It was good partnership.”
More than a decade ago, SPNHF partnered with local firefighters so they could train in an old, fallen-in barn at the other end of The Rocks property, SPNHF’s project manager for The Rocks Estate said on site Sunday.
“This morning, they ignited a fire on the second floor then crews of five or six would go in and a backup crew of another five or six would go in after them,” he said. “A firefighter told me they don’t get that opportunity to practice in real buildings. It’s being able to operate and communicate in small spaces. You never really think about moving a fire hose with all that pressure into a burning building. You have to know what each member of the team is doing, and have to know how to read the room. That’s the kind of thing they are able to do on a day like today that they just aren’t able to do in normal training.”
Sunday’s controlled burn comes after an accidental fire in February 2019 destroyed the Tool Building, which for decades had been the headquarters of The Rocks Estate and, before it was leveled by flames, was being eyed for major renovations.
After that fire, SPNHF developed a plan to renovate the Carriage Barn as the new Rocks headquarters and to landscape the area of the former Tool Building.
“That newly landscaped area is partially done at this point,” said Savage. “One of the nice features will be the outside amphitheater. In all of this, we are looking to take advantage of what we saw when we had that tragic fire 2 1/2 years ago. It’s really the views, and the views to the east of the Presidentials, that have become the focus of the property. It’s really about transitioning the property from something that was an estate in the long past to a place that is more welcoming.”
The space now opened up will be made into a green area with picnic tables, and possibly a pavilion nearby, though that pavilion, if it comes to fruition, would be at least a half decade out and will depend on how people use the property and after long-term decisions are made about any built infrastructure, said Abbott.
“The intention is that everything on that side of Glessner Road will be open green space,” he said. “One of the things that the original fire did was open up this view of the landscape that the [Tool] building had largely blocked. The vision that we had is if we clear all the buildings and structures on that side, except the house that Nigel [Manley, Rocks Estate general manager, lives in], we would have an area for recreation, picnicking, and you could do events there. We’ve done weddings before. We’re building the outdoor amphitheater where the Tool Building used to be, and it looks right out onto the mountains, with a spectacular view. The thinking is if that side of the property is open to public use then the redeveloped part of the property would be the Carriage Barn.”
The renovations on the Carriage Barn will be broken into phases, the first of which is constructing a new parking lot on the south side and completing all the utility trenching this summer, followed by the actual renovation of the barn beginning next spring, with a goal to have it complete and ready for public use in early 2023, said Abbott.
The third phase is the outdoor pavilion that will be attached to the west end of the Carriage Barn.
For the Carriage Barn renovations, which are advancing in their design, SPNHF has currently raised a little more than half of the total $7.5 million project cost and is confident that the rest of the fund-raising will be successful, especially now that the COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding, said Savage.
Renovations will feature a lobby and restrooms, the Jane A. Difley (former SPNHF president) classroom and office space, and all in a building powered by renewable energy in the form of geothermal and solar.
“It will be more of a forest exploration center, where people can explore forests north of the notches and learn about places to explore in the North Country,” said Savage. “We are pretty excited about it.”
The vision also includes drawing a wider audience to the property and providing an expanded experience that could include some arts offerings, in addition to the opportunity to learn about and explore northern New Hampshire forests in a way that people can’t really find elsewhere, said Abbott.
For the design of the classroom, which could also host food and small concerts and theater events, the nonprofit SPNHF has gathered input from local community arts leaders as well as caterers.
“It certainly helped us in designing the building to know what a local caterer would need and a local theater production company would need,” said Abbott. “We’ve talked with a couple of people in the local arts community about what they would need for an indoor and outdoor venue.”
The Rocks Estate was the former home of Chicago businessman, John Jacob Glessner, a founder of International Harvester.
“You can understand why a guy from Chicago, who came here in 1880, immediately grasped onto this landscape,” said Abbott. “It has just an exceptional view.
