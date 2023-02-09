Controversial Judge Draws Mixed Reviews Ahead Of Judicial Retention Hearing

Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron has his first Judicial Retention Hearing at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Montpelier.
The judge will appear in front of the Joint Committee on Judicial Retention at the statehouse.
According to a state survey of attorneys obtained by the Caledonia-Record, Judge Jiron has some fans. But there are also lawyers that do not appreciate his work from the bench.
Comments in the survey are anonymous but it also asks the lawyers to detail how long they’ve been practicing in Vermont and asks many other specific questions about the judge. There were 18 respondents dating back to November who ranged from one year to 43 years of legal practice.
Some of the comments cover a wide area.
“Judge Jiron shows no bias whatsoever,” reads one comment in the first section of the survey.
“I get an impression of bias against female attorneys. And a definite bias against the prosecution,” reads another.
“Judge Jiron appeared to be biased in favor of a female litigant,” reads a third comment.
In the second section, there are more lengthy comments about the judge.
“Judge Jiron is a superb judge,” reads the comment. “He’s fair, knowledgeable, and concise. He’s respectful to both litigants and attorneys and has a textbook even-keeled judicial temperament. I have a tremendous amount of respect for the man. My one criticism is that Judge Jiron is sometimes too nice: I’ve seen examples of defendants and even attorneys behaving in ways that deserve rebuke, and J Jiron has not…Overall, I strongly recommend retention.”
And then there are some very negative comments about the judge.
“I direct your attention to two ‘dockets’ in Caledonia Criminal Court,” reads a comment. “State v. John Schumann and State v. Nicolas (Nicholas) Balch. You will find 14 pending criminal cases and 15 pending VOPs against Schumann. Despite consistent repeated requests by the State for a 24-hour curfew and/or #4 custodian, Judge Jiron released him on conditions and Schumann soon thereafter committed other crimes. This has led to the victimization of over a dozen residents of St. Johnsbury. Nicolas Balch is the same pattern. Judge Jiron has shown absolutely no consideration of public safety and instead enabled both of these men to continue to use drugs and commit crimes to acquire drugs…Unless and until Judge Jiron can demonstrate an ability to fully and fairly consider public safety and hold defendants accountable when setting conditions of release he should not preside in criminal court.”
Another comment in section two reads:
“Struggles with basic concepts such as probable cause and conditions of release. Poor work ethic to the point of waiting months upon months for rulings on evidentiary hearings.”
And the bias issue was raised again in section two.
“Judge Jiron needs training in unconscious bias toward female litigants in family law cases. This is a common form of bias in family law cases that needs to be addressed in the judiciary generally.”
Then there was a comment alleging Judge Jiron does not properly prepare for the hearings he presides over.
“I have found that Judge Jiron isn’t prepared for hearings - hasn’t viewed the file for the case history, motions or filings,” reads the comment. “Judge Jiron allows the State to file pleadings or responses well past the time frames. Judge Jiron does not urge parties to negotiate a resolution which doesn’t help the backlog… Judge Jiron does not stand behind his orders or enforce them…Judge Jiron lets parties appear late, eat/drink in the courtroom and does not maintain a sense of control of the room.”
But there was another positive comment about the judge.
“Judge Jiron is polite, respectful, and understanding of the needs of litigants. He is extremely fair…”
