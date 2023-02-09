Controversial Judge Draws Mixed Reviews Ahead Of Judicial Retention Hearing

Justin Jiron. (Contributed photo)

Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron has his first Judicial Retention Hearing at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Montpelier.

The judge will appear in front of the Joint Committee on Judicial Retention at the statehouse.

