Convicted Child Killer Back In Trouble

Shawn Boyd can’t escape his past.
“This is a tough time of year for me,” said an intoxicated Boyd while being interviewed by police this week. “I killed someone in February.”
Police said Boyd, formerly known as Shawn Ely, was referring to his 1998 manslaughter conviction for beating a two-year-old child to death in Lyndonville.
Police arrested Boyd, 51, on Sunday after he allegedly broke into local businesses Kingdom Crust and Aquarealm located at 1216 Railroad St. in St Johnsbury and stole hundreds of dollars in cash.
Caledonia Superior Court
On Monday, Boyd pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of burglary and misdemeanor charges of petit larceny and unlawful mischief and was released on conditions by Judge Justin Jiron. However, Boyd is back in jail after having his parole revoked.
Boyd’s breath registered a blood alcohol content of .102 percent when he was arrested on Sunday. He told police he had purchased a half-gallon of Vodka after work on Friday and that his drinking over the weekend had led to the break-in.
“Because of his work schedule, he said he awoke at 0200 hours this morning and continued drinking and ‘made a bad decision’ due to being bored,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Detective Sgt. Lester Cleary in his report. “Boyd said he left his house between 0300 and 0400 hours and went to Kingdom Crust and Aquarealm.”
Police said that Boyd’s car was on-site when they responded to the break-in and that Lt. Mark Bickford engaged in a foot pursuit with Boyd at another business in the area - Twin State Ford - before Boyd made it back to his vehicle and fled the scene.
But police were able to identify and track Boyd back to his St. Johnsbury residence by using his vehicle registration.
“I learned that Capt. Gray had to wrestle with Boyd before Sgt. Lyle Decker of the Vermont State Police arrived and Boyd was taken into custody,” wrote Sgt. Cleary. “Sgt. Decker transported Boyd to our office where he was secured in the holding cell.”
Police say Boyd had just been released from prison five months earlier after being convicted in 2019 of breaking into the H.O.P.E. Store in Lyndonville.
At the time of the H.O.P.E store burglary, Boyd was on supervision by the Department of Corrections for a prior burglary conviction.
Boyd was sent to prison in 1998 after pleading no contest to manslaughter and aggravated assault for the beating death of 2-year-old Edward L. “Eddie” Billings in Lyndonville. He had been released from prison and was on furlough status in 2012 when he broke into the Mooselook Restaurant in Concord on Christmas Eve to steal what turned out to be $7 from the restaurant cash register.
