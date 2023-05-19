Convicted Drug Dealer Denies Federal Relief Fund Fraud Charges

BURLINGTON – A convicted Chittenden County drug dealer pleaded not guilty Thursday to illegally obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars by defrauding a federal relief program by filing for false COVID-related business loans.

Andrew Hollins, 36, of Colchester also denied in U.S. District Court a second unrelated indictment for a new round of drug trafficking charges, records show. He was charged with distribution of cocaine on Nov. 5 and 12 and Dec. 4, 2019, it said.

