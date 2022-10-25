Convicted Former Deputy Sheriff Gets His iPad Back

Former Deputy Sheriff Stephen Bunnell is getting his iPad back from the state.
But it took a court hearing for it to be authorized and the state police have been given permission to remove pictures and other data from the device.
Bunnell, 48, who once served as “Chief Deputy” to Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney, lost his job after being accused of abusing his position as a police officer by soliciting nude photos and sex from female drug addicts.
The case, which was prosecuted by Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Kelly Shriver to avoid local conflicts of interest, was resolved in March by a plea agreement. In May, Bunnell’s defense attorney, Corby A. Gary of St. Johnsbury, filed a request with the court to have Bunnell’s iPad returned to him.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Police seized Mr. Bunnell’s personal IPad from his home,” wrote Attorney Gary in his request. “The government has no continuing legitimate interest in Mr. Bunnell’s personal IPad.”
But State’s Attorney Shriver opposed the request in her response arguing that Bunnell had used the iPad to contact his victims through social media and to receive nude photos.
“The State has not returned the property to defendant out of concern that it is contraband,” wrote Shriver in her response. “The defendant’s iPad containing nude images obtained illegally, as well as illegal solicitations, might reasonably be deemed derivative contraband and thus should not be returned to the defendant.”
A hearing was held on the issue in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday before Judge Justin P. Jiron who ordered the iPad returned to Bunnell within ten days after a police review of the iPad’s content.
“The potential for the device to be considered ‘derivative contraband’ is presented by its ability to access and store images or messages (nude images obtained illegally and illegal solicitations) which may be evidence of a crime,” wrote Judge Jiron in his decision. “The police may remove the images and messages referenced above prior to releasing the device.”
Bunnell pleaded guilty in March to one count of prohibited conduct and an amended charge of disturbing the peace by telephone. He was given a two-year deferred sentence on the prohibited conduct conviction - which will be expunged from his record if he complies with all the terms of probation for the next two years.
The disturbing the peace by telephone conviction will remain on Bunnell’s record.
