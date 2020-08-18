NEWPORT CITY — Christine Billis, convicted in 2012 of manslaughter in the death of her husband Charlie, changed her attorney just days before a trial by judge over a 2019 charge of domestic assault.

Billis, 53, of Barton has asked the attorney who has represented her in a post-conviction relief case to represent her in the criminal case. Billis wants the manslaughter conviction thrown out, saying her actions that led to her husband’s death were caused by side effects from medication she was taking.

