Convicted Murderer: Court Is Going To ‘Slay Me’

Convicted murderer Scott Favreau has admitted to violating probation after being released from prison in 2019.
Favreau is representing himself in the case and wants the opportunity to contest whatever sentence is proposed.
On Thursday, Judge Justin P. Jiron said the court would schedule a two-hour contested sentencing hearing at a later date.
But Favreau didn’t seem very confident about the justice system after the judge asked him if he planned to bring any witnesses to the sentencing.
“No, your honor,” said Favreau during his change-of-plea hearing. “No, That’s not gonna matter. No matter what I say to you guys, you’re gonna slay me.”
Caledonia Superior Court
Favreau, 40, was 17 years old when he shot and killed his foster mother Vicki Campbell-Beer at their West Burke home on the morning of Feb. 16, 2000. He was released from prison on Aug. 19, 2019, after spending most of his adult life behind bars.
But just two months later he was charged with taking part in a break-in at a jewelry store in Stowe.
Favreau was later charged in Lamoille Superior Court with aiding in the commission of a burglary by acting as a lookout while his roommate broke into the store.
The charge also triggered a probation violation complaint in Caledonia County.
Favreau was later convicted on the charge and sentenced to 1-3 years concurrent with his murder sentence.
Favreau was sent back to prison after the violation and remains behind bars.
While Favreau is representing himself, he does consult with St. Johnsbury defense attorney Amy Davis who is his court-appointed standby attorney.
