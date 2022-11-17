Convicted Murderer: Court Is Going To ‘Slay Me’
Scott Favreau enters the courtroom in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (Photo by Todd Wellington)

Convicted murderer Scott Favreau has admitted to violating probation after being released from prison in 2019.

Favreau is representing himself in the case and wants the opportunity to contest whatever sentence is proposed.

