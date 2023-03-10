Arther Butler filed a hand-written petition for Post Conviction Relief (PCR) last year, asking the court to vacate his aggravated assault conviction and treat him as a youthful offender.
But now he has the Vermont Prisoner’s Rights Office on his side.
Butler, 21, was convicted by plea agreement in April last year of shooting and paralyzing a St. Johnsbury father of four during an altercation on Elm Street in 2019. He was sentenced to 40 months to ten years in prison, suspended except for 40 months to serve, and eight years of probation.
Butler was 17 years old when he shot Brandon Delude, 24, twice in the back outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury.
Butler filed his PCR in October of 2022.
“I should be granted youthful offender status,” wrote Butler in his petition. “Public safety will be protected by treating me as a youthful offender.”
Caledonia Civil Court
Then, in November, Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski filed a motion to dismiss Butler’s PCR based on his previous time in the family court.
“The State requests that Petitioner’s Petition be denied given that court records show his criminal case was, in fact, litigated through the juvenile division as appropriate by statute,” wrote State’s Attorney Zaleski.
But in December, prisoner’s rights attorney Mila King-Musza responded.
“To dismiss Mr. Butler’s claim on the sufficiency of his pro-se petition would effectively violate his statutory right to counsel,” wrote Attorney King-Musza. “Mr. Butler should not be denied counsel simply because the State is quick on the draw… the State’s motion must be denied.”
A hearing on the issue in front of Superior Court Judge Daniel Richardson has been scheduled for April.
The youthful offender law can be applied to defendants up to the age of 22. Butler’s case was previously moved to family court for youthful offender consideration at the request of his defense attorney, Dan Sedon of Chelsea.
If the family court had granted Butler youthful offender status, he would have been treated as a juvenile offender.
Instead of proceeding to trial on the charges, he would have been screened by youth services and the Vermont Department of Children & Families and his case would likely have been resolved through juvenile probation.
But according to court records, Butler and Attorney Sedon withdrew their youthful offender request, sending the case back into public criminal court.
