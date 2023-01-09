EAST BURKE — Log trucks with horns blaring led a convoy on Sunday afternoon that motored past the home of a man whose battle with cancer is generating much community support.
It was the “I didn’t hear no bell” parade organized in support of Alan Sanderson, who is nearly three years into his cancer diagnosis.
Sanderson sat inside his home on Victory Road, waving to people rolling past his home in a stream of vehicles. It was a demonstration of love and support organized by his daughter, Elizabeth, and it was a surprise to him. A video taken of Sanderson when he realizes what’s happening shows his face changing from an expression of curiosity to one of joy as he flashes a big smile and begins to wave to the individuals in the convoy.
The signal to get Sanderson to the window, said his wife, Pam, was a phone call that communicated that Alan should step outside or at least go to the window because Elizabeth wanted to show him something.
A little too cold for comfort outside, Alan chose to look out the window from inside the home. What he first saw were members of his family drive into his yard. They got out and held signs that spelled out the line from “Rocky” used to motivate Rocky Balboa to keep fighting: “I didn’t hear no bell. One more round.”
“Rocky” movies are a big deal for the family, said Pam.
It first became a rally call for Alan before he began a second round of chemotherapy, Pam said, when Elizabeth first said it to her dad as an encouragement to keep fighting.
Alan was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2020 at the same time the COVID-19 pandemic struck. What was a hard thing became even harder, said Pam, because she couldn’t be with her husband as he went into the hospital for his medical appointments.
His first round of chemotherapy was between July and November 2020. A year later he endured the second round.
Now, he is setting out to undergo a new radiation procedure that starts soon, and family, friends and even strangers are encouraging him to keep fighting.
Shortly after the family arrived at his house on Sunday, Alan heard the first horns from a log truck. It’s a familiar sound as the 53-year-old spent most of his working life as a logger.
Many others followed the first horn blare as the convoy passed his house, lasting about 10 minutes. Logging trucks, dump trucks, and other work trucks of various sizes participated in the parade. The number of vehicles was counted at 110.
“It’s pretty overwhelming when you get 110 vehicles in East Burke,” Pam said. “Between the cheering and the beeping and the log horns it was just amazing.”
The parade, which Elizabeth organized in a matter of days, said Pam, all while working to keep it a surprise to her dad, is just one of several ways people are supporting Alan, a son to long-time Burke selectman Sam Sanderson.
An online Go Fund Me effort to help meet financial needs already reached a goal of $20,000 in just over two weeks. A fundraising firewood raffle sold out of tickets in less than a day and a half. A fundraising dinner with a raffle is being organized for Feb. 3 at Burke Town School, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Someone offered experience in navigating disability-qualification paperwork to the Sandersons.
“It’s overwhelming for friends, family and community to send him into this next phase of treatment,” said Pam. “People are picking up different pieces … everywhere you turn it seems like it’s another source of support.”
She said many people remark about how helpful Alan has been to them in the past. “Everybody talks about the little acts of kindness that he’s done for them,” she said.
And now, she said, “It’s coming back to him a thousandfold.”
Alan’s skidder is parked outside the Sandersons’ home where he can see it through the window while sitting in his chair. Pam said his supporters say that’s where it should stay until he’s ready to use it again.
“We keep hearing, ‘do not let him sell that skidder,’” said Pam. “The community, his logging friends, everybody wants to see him cutting wood again.”
