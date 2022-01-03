Coordinator Details Trout Breeder Pond Project In Franconia Notch

The effort to restore a brook trout breeding population in Franconia Notch State Park is advancing, said the New England project coordinator for Trout Unlimited who, on Friday, released some more details about how the project will work and its benefits and the status of the financing.
The work involves removing a dam installed in the late 198os during the construction of Interstate 93 and building a “rock step” fish ladder that will allow trout to move about 400 yards up a channel that connects Profile Lake, which the state has stocked with trout since the dam went in, to a small breeder pond, with the end goal of creating a much healthier, self-sustaining, native-breeding trout population.
Since the dam went in, trout access to the pond, which historically they had used for breeding, was cut off.
The hope is that a better and more natural connection will reintroduce them to the pond.
Several months ago, TU had set a $10,000 fund-raising goal toward the total estimated $80,000 project, which will also receive some TU grants, as well as state and federal grants.
“We’re in pretty good shape,” said TU New England project coordinator, Colin Lawson. “There’s always room for additional funding, but I would say we are probably 80 to 85 percent to final goal. We’re feeling pretty good about it.”
The state is kicking in a bunch of money, and funding is also coming from the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, which has a memorial to the Old Man of the Mountain nearby.
In addition, the two TU chapters involved in the project — the Ammonoosuc and Pemigewasset chapters — pursued a TU Embrace the Stream grant.
“It will be a joint venture with those guys, which is great,” said Lawson.
Lawson also has about $5,000 from the White Mountain National Forest that will cover some of the design and engineering work, money that comes out of a total pool of about $25,000 in national forest funding that he is using to develop other projects around the White Mountain National Forest.
He also has some other TU funding through the Cold Water Conservation Fund, which involves a group of TU members who donate significantly higher membership dues to be a part of the fund and commit a certain dollar amount to projects proposed around the country by TU project managers like Lawson.
“What we are trying to do is come up with as much supporting funding as we can, and the state will pick up the cost beyond that,” he said.
He spoke of a rather short construction period once the project begins.
“Our plan at the moment is the final design and engineering will be done in January,” said Lawson. “We’ll hopefully submit our permit in February to [the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Dam Bureau], and put it out to bid in March.”
If all goes well and a good bid comes back, the project will go to construction as soon as the team feels like the water is at relatively low-flow conditions, after the snow-melt is complete and the pond is at the level it’s going to be for the summer.
“I’m guessing late June or July for construction, and I’m hoping to have it wrapped up by August,” he said. “I’m hoping the construction window is two weeks.”
Because the project will go beneath the interstate, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation will be another state department involved, to ensure that the new hydrology matches what DOT might require, said Lawson.
The dam was likely installed for flow control to put a limit on maximum output during the spring thaw and having something that would control that volume of water, he said.
“Our challenge is we are restricted to the existing infrastructure underneath the highway,” said Lawson. “We want to build some sinuosity into the channel and some relief valve to allow the water to slow down as it goes through its course of moving through the steps and make sure the hydrology matches what DOT is interested in or what they would require.”
The construction is straightforward.
“I think we can lower the level of the pond and we’ll basically draw it down, but obviously leave enough water in there for the existing wildlife,” he said. “Then we can move pretty fast. Basically, it will be a rock ramp, or rock steps, which would be a natural feature to what we would find in the stream channels around here. Some people call it a step-pool configuration.”
The elevation of the pond will not change.
“Our goal is to allow trout to get up through Profile underneath 93 into the breeder pond and, hopefully, we’ll end up with some breeding in the cold waters up there,” said Lawson. “It’s been a good flow out of the breeder pond and into Profile any time I’ve been out there. There are times of rain and high water, but for the most part, it’s a nice consistent low-flow channel that fish can move through.”
If the trout take to the pond as their ancestors did, the hope is there won’t be any more need for the annual New Hampshire Fish and Game stocking of Profile Lake.
“Our goal is to get back to a self-sustaining natural population if we can,” said Lawson. “I’m not anti-stocking, but I’m surely more of an advocate for a self-maintaining, natural population, because those fish know how to survive, and hatchery fish last maybe a year, maybe two years, if they’re lucky.”
Reconnection projects like the one moving forward at Profile Lake are essentially what TU does across the country, said Lawson, who recently completed the Andorra Forest project in Stoddard, N.H.
The Andorra project recreated a step-pool configuration to address reconnecting the lower channel with the upper one and designing a good alternative to address a failing drainage pipe that was eventually sealed and the streamflow redirected through the new channel.
In Franconia in September 2020, a celebration was held at the shore of Profile Lake following the construction of a 600-foot-long pathway and a fishing platform along the north shore of the lake that are accessible to all.
“The more people that we can get out there experiencing that, in my opinion, the better,” said Lawson. “It’s a high-profile site. That is attractive to me, to show people how we can take these barriers that were created by humans and transform them into a natural system for self-sustaining fish populations.”
