NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — A candidate for the New Hampshire House has called for an investigation of the Coos 3 Republican primary election.
Runner up Gary Whitehill of Stewartstown claims that his primary opponent, Mike Ouellet of Colebrook, relied on “clear and explicit procedural violations” to win the three-town district (Colebrook, Columbia, Stewartstown) by a 17-vote margin, 294-277.
Whitehill insists that Democratic write-in votes in Colebrook and Columbia were wrongly counted towards the Republican primary, accounting for much of Ouellet’s narrow winning margin.
Whitehill also contends that some of his Republican voters in Colebrook and Columbia arrived at the polls to find they were incorrectly registered as Democrats, and were not allowed to cast a GOP ballot.
Those allegations could not be verified.
Reached for comment, Ouellet said that he disagreed with Whitehill’s assertions and believed the primary election was completely above board.
“I don’t have any questions on legitimacy at all,” he said.
Beyond the accusations of ballot manipulation, Whitehill claims that his political signs were selectively removed from the roadside by political opponents during the campaign, that he was victimized by a “vicious” misinformation campaign on social media, and that his poll watchers were not allowed to observe vote counts.
He also believes that Ouellet committed an electioneering violation by allegedly standing inside the entrance to the Colebrook polling station for 24 minutes after casting his ballot, speaking to two Select Board members.
“Those three gentlemen … appeared to transfer information between themselves and possibly to voters as they were passing by,” Whitehill said.
Whitehill reported those allegations to the state Republican Party and Secretary of State’s office, and he has filed a formal complaint with the state Attorney General’s office for further investigation.
Because the margin was greater than 10 votes or 1.5 percent of the total votes cast, a recount was not allowed under state law.
Whitehill, who brands himself as the anti-corruption candidate, moved to the area full-time seven years ago. However, he said, his family’s roots in the North Country go back 220 years.
He claims he is the victim of a coordinated effort by the local political establishment.
“Here in this district of Colebrook, Stewartstown and Columbia, there’s a corrupt faction of good old boys, who have plundered here for power and profit for 30 years,” he said.
Contacted on Thursday, Ouellet was surprised to learn of the allegations.
He has been a volunteer poll worker for the past decade — although not during the Sept. 13 primary — and said he had full confidence in Colebrook’s election workers.
“I know the integrity of the people who count and I’m sure it was done properly,” he said.
Ouellet has a long history of community service. He has previously served on the Colebrook Select Board, School Board and Recreation Committee. He is the Planning Board administrator, President of the local snowmobile club and trail administrator for the local ATV club. He has been a youth sports coach for over 30 years and currently coaches Colebrook Academy softball.
He claims that during the campaign Whitehill was the one who waged a vicious and unfair campaign.
“He has published some things that were very slanderous and untrue in the paper, and to be honest I’ve taken the high road and I haven’t engaged,” Ouellet said.
Barring a successful challenge, Ouellet advances to the Coos 3 general election. There is no registered Democratic opponent.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.