Coos 7 Election Outcome Under Appeal

Republican challenger John Greer of Carroll has announced plans to appeal the Coos 7 House race result to the state’s Ballot Law Commission.
Greer finished four votes ahead of Democratic incumbent Eamon Kelley of Berlin in the general election, but after a recount, Greer lost by two votes.
In a social media post on Thursday, Greer explained the basis for his appeal.
“During the recount, there were many irregularities with some ballots we feel should have gone in my favor. Additionally, there were some procedural concerns in the Berlin vote count as a whole. As a result, we are appealing to the Ballot Law Commission who will have final say in this matter. Obviously, I have no intention to concede or accept until all the facts are known,” Greer wrote.
The Ballot Law Commission meets on Nov. 28.
The winner will represent the communities of Berlin, Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny and Whitefield.
“Shortly after [the Ballot Law Commission renders a decision] I will either issue an acceptance or concession write up. So please stay tuned,” Greer wrote.
In total, 24 House of Representative races went to recount. Two of them (Coos 7, Hillsborough 16) have flipped from Republican to Democrat and another (Stafford 8) went from a Republican win to a tie.
As a result, the Republicans hold a slim one-seat margin, 200-199, with more recounts still to go.
Republicans entered the election with a 24-seat advantage in the House. Now, there is a change the chamber could be evenly split, with each party holding 200 seats.
The possibility remains that Republicans, who held a 24-seat advantage entering the Nov. 8 election, could face an evenly divided House.
