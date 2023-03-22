Coos County Commission Approves Balsams Financing Plan
Following an approval by the Coos County Delegation, the Coos County Commission on Wednesday approved the financing plan and a new redevelopment district for the redevelopment of The Balsams Grand Resort, components of which are shown here on this map. (Contributed image)

Two days after unanimous approval from the Coos County Delegation, the Coos County Commission on Wednesday voted 3-0 to approve the financing plan for the redevelopment of The Balsams Grand Resort in Dixville.

The commission’s discussion and vote that lasted a few short minutes is the final authorization needed from the county for the financing plan.

