LANCASTER — Coos County has fewer people, and soon it could have fewer representatives in Concord.
The rural, northern county could lose a House seat, from 10 to 9, after the 2020 Census showed a 5.4% decrease in Coos County’s population.
It would continue a troubling trend. Coos County also lost a House seat after the 2010 Census.
Local lawmakers are concerned about the long-term impacts of having fewer North Country voices in the state legislature.
Reps. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, and William Hatch, D-Gorham, both said that if the county delegation were reduced to nine members, it would be impossible to place a Coos County representative on all 20 House standing committees.
Hatch said “What impacts everyone comes out of those committees [and] if we’re not on a committee when legislation is being drafted and made, the points that are important to Coos County are missed.”
REDISTRICTING COMMITTEE
Those worries, and more, were voiced during a “public listening session” at the Coos County Courthouse on Thursday.
The N.H. House Special Committee on Redistricting, and N.H. Senate Redistricting Committee, took public comment as part of the process of re-drawing the state’s political borders.
Tucker and state Sen. Erin Hennessey (R-Hennessey) recommended to the committee that Coos County’s representation remain unchanged.
“It’s worrisome to go from 10 representatives out of 400 down to 9,” Tucker said.
Added Hennessey, “It would be much better if Coos County continued to have the representations it currently has in the House.”
Hatch, Tucker and Hennessey all said northern representation was important, because southern lawmakers lacked an understanding of Coos County, the most rural part of the state.
Serving his eighth term, Hatch said, “I’ve heard [southern N.H. state representatives say] everything in Coos County is the same and all of the communities are similar. And nothing could be further from the truth.”
Hennessey , who previously served in the House, remembered when a Colebrook bill was discussed during her first term in 2014.
“Somebody tapped me on the shoulder and said … that’s in you’re area. No, Colebrook is not next to Littleton,” she said. “Some people don’t understand the difference in the communities. They don’t understand the differences in geographic areas, what the economic needs are, what the school needs are.”
BEYOND THE NUMBERS
In many respects, the redistricting process is a numbers game.
According to the latest census data, every House seat should represent 3,444 people.
However, Hatch and Tucker called on the committee to take into consideration other factors, such as Coos County’s cultural, community and socioeconomic bonds.
They offered reasons why their House districts should remain as is.
Tucker, a third-term representative, said towns she represents (Carroll, Jefferson, Randolph and Whitefield) are united by the hospitality and outdoor recreation industries. Her district includes grand hotels (Omni Mt.Washington, Mountain View Grant) and non-motorized trails (including networks maintained by the Randolph Mountain Club and Appalachian Mountain Club).
Hatch said the communities in his district (Gorham and Shelburne) were strongly linked by a school district, churches, social organizations, and more.
“I would encourage you to please consider those aspects when you redistrict,” he said.
That message was echoed by members of the Coalition for Open Democracy.
The non-profit drew up a redistricting proposal that mirrors existing community connections such as school districts, shared emergency services, shared water systems, shared economic/social/environmental issues, and regional hospital feeder areas.
Ellen Farnum of Tamworth, who worked on the Coalition’s mapping project, asked that the committee conduct a fair and transparent process by disclosing its criteria, release its draft maps, and hold follow-up public listening sessions to hear feedback on those maps. She also asked that incorporate the Coalition’s recommendations.
“I believe these [Coalition for Open Democracy] maps offer fair, non-partisan and balanced solutions to redistricting,” she said.
SMALL TURNOUT
Local legislators expressed disappointment at the small turnout.
Eight people attended the meeting and just four spoke.
They were outnumbered by the 10 committee members, some of whom drove two hours to hear North Country testimony.
“I apologize more people didn’t come out for this,” Hennessey said. “In the months leading up to this we received a lot of emails hoping that it’s a free and fair process, and I want to thank you for making this a process where everyone can come in and participate. I just wish that others had come in to participate this evening.”
Afterwards, Hatch agreed, “It’s disappointing, the strongest voices are the people within the communities. If they show up with a strong voice that can influence things. We didn’t have them here tonight.”
Tucker said the time (a weekday), the weather (warm and sunny), and the complicated subject matter were factors. She added that Coos County had a high number of people who work multiple jobs and irregular hours.
The meeting was live-streamed, and a video recording is available on Youtube.
Farnum asked that a virtual participation option be made available in the future, for those who cannot attend due to work, family, or health reasons.
Redistricting occurs every 10 years after Census data is released to reflect the state’s changing population.
The committee is scheduled to continue with public hearings in Cheshire County on Oct.12, Sullivan County on Oct. 13 and Carroll County on Oct. 14.
The listening sessions will be followed by committee work over the remainder of the year. The Senate Committee will initially focus on the 24 Senate Districts and five Executive Council districts and the House Committee will begin work on the 400 House districts and two congressional districts.
The House committee’s draft is due Nov. 18.
