Coos County Delegation Approves Balsams Financing Plan, New District

The Coos County Planning Board has deemed complete the site plan application for an expanded ski area at The Balsams Grand Resort in Dixville Notch. Depicted here is the Route 26 crossing from the Lake Gloriette House to the ski area on the south side of the highway. (Image contributed by The Balsams)

After going through the details in February, the Coos County Delegation voted unanimously to approve a resolution for the financing plan for the redevelopment of the Balsams Grand Resort and authorize the creation of a resort redevelopment assessment district.

Following a short public hearing and the delegation’s 8-0 vote on Monday morning, the 3-member Coos County Commission, which is also required to sign off on the plan, is expected to take its vote on the resolution during its meeting on Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments