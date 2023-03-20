Coos County Delegation Approves Balsams Financing Plan, New District

After going through the details in February, the Coos County Delegation voted unanimously to approve a resolution for the financing plan for the redevelopment of the Balsams Grand Resort and authorize the creation of a resort redevelopment assessment district.
Following a short public hearing and the delegation’s 8-0 vote on Monday morning, the 3-member Coos County Commission, which is also required to sign off on the plan, is expected to take its vote on the resolution during its meeting on Wednesday.
The plan falls under New Hampshire RSA 33:20, which enables legislation that authorizes counties to establish redevelopment districts in unincorporated places like Dixville, where the Balsams is located and authorizes the county to issue insurance (and not municipal) bonds in the name of the county.
The Balsams developers seek up to $35 million in bonds as part of a total $80 million first-phase redevelopment, which includes expansion of the ski area, a key piece in the first phase that was given conditional approval last week by county planners.
Under the RSA, the bonds will be paid back through assessment revenues generated by the new district, are not a general obligation of the county, are not included in the county’s general obligation indebtedness, and carry no risk to the county if assessments collected from the district are insufficient and the Balsams redevelopment does not succeed.
Speaking during the public hearing portion was former state Rep. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, prime sponsor in 2019 of House Bill 540, the enabling legislation under which the resolution exists.
“I’m here today, as the prime sponsor of HB 540, to reemphasize the absolute need for this project and its importance to the county,” said Tucker. “We have a huge need in this county for a diverse set of jobs and for major investment. We are losing population still.”
Tucker noted the 415-169 vote on March 7 that rejected a proposed $14.8 million Colebrook school renovation/addition project as well as the voter rejection on March 14 of a proposed $25 million White Mountains Regional School District budget, which will now be $775,000 less under the default budget.
“These are things that people do when they don’t think there’s a future,” she said. “When people vote thinking they don’t have a future, we’re in trouble. I think the Balsams is an important part of the future of Coos County. This is a project we badly need.”
There are reasons why the county must get back to having three grand hotels in Coos. Among them, they bring year-round jobs, investments, and new people moving to the area said Tucker.
“They are part of our heritage here, too,” she said. “I think at least two-thirds of the county will benefit directly from the investments that will be made at the Balsams … I urge that you not only vote yes [on the resolution], but continue to do everything in your power to make it possible for this project to be successful.”
Benoit Lamontagne, North Country industrial agent for the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department, echoed Tucker’s comments and noted that over 3,000 jobs have been lost in Coos County in recent decades.
Lamontagne thanked lead Balsams developer Les Otten for his perseverance.
Tucker and Lamontagne were the only two people who spoke during the public hearing, and no one spoke against the resolution.
Greg Im, a bond attorney for school and municipal clients who was enlisted by the county, summarized the resolution.
“The delegation is authorizing the commissioners to move forward with this by establishing the district and its boundaries, adopting the financing plan that is attached to this resolution, and approving the issuance of up to $35 million in bonds in the name of the county … as was authorized in enabling legislation,” he said.
The delegation’s vote allows the county commission, in a few days, to give the same authorization, he said.
“Theirs is contingent on making a finding … that this action will create or revive or preserve employment opportunities or increase the social or economic prosperity of the county, any of which would be in the public interest,” said Im.
While supporting the project, some delegation members cited the RSA and state guidance as the key reason for the approval and asked again about county taxpayers not being on the hook.
“That’s correct,” said Im. “The statute is pretty explicit about that and the financing plan describes the bonds as being only from the assessments that are only from the redevelopment district.”
Under the plan, only the developer’s property would be assessed and those assessments would be used to pay the principal and interest of the bonds.
The county’s role is administrative, while the bonds are outstanding, expected for 20 years. The county is not responsible for debt service or principal and interest.
The RSA allows developers to receive an incentive through which the tax generated for a period of time is used to pay back some debt and the county, as the years advance, will receive incremental increases in tax revenue.
