The North Country faces an acute shortage of child care.
That was the message delivered during a roundtable discussion with Sen. Maggie Hassan on Monday.
In Coos County, nine of 13 child care centers remain closed because of COVID-19 — and those still open serve fewer kids due to social distance guidelines.
Overall the region’s child care capacity has been reduced 76 percent during the pandemic.
That’s a problem for parents looking to go back to work, particularly in New Hampshire’s northernmost county, where the jobless rate exceeded 20 percent in April.
“We can’t safely re-open our economy — we can’t re-open our economy at all — if we don’t have strong early learning services for our kids and our families,” said Hassan.
Coos County has a low incidence of COVID-19 (one confirmed case currently, six total) but its child care centers have been hit hard.
Country Day School in Colebrook saw its enrollment drop from 33 to 15 during the coronavirus crisis, according to representative Sandra Cabrera.
It’s enrollment has returned to about 30. Still, there are concerns about enrollment stability in the months ahead — particularly if a second wave strikes.
“As soon as flu season starts I’m very concerned we’re going to lose children again,” said Cabrera, noting that even one case can prompt parents to keep their kids home. “If someone is confirmed in Pittsburg, we lose a couple of kids the next week.”
Two more child care centers are slated to re-open in Coos County in the next month. That will help meet demand as people go back to work. But it won’t solve the underlying economic issues that threaten the industry.
Child care centers faced a financial crunch before COVID-19. Now it’s even tougher. During the pandemic they must operate with added costs (cleaning supplies, personal protection equipment) and fewer kids (Coos County’s four open child care centers are between 12 and 43 percent below capacity).
Cabrera noted that Country Day School survived the past three months on state and federal aid. Continued government assistance will be needed for the state’s child care centers to remain solvent until a vaccine or effective treatment is developed, Cabrera said.
It’s something Hassan is working towards in Washington. She supports a new round of COVID-19 relief that would create a $50 billion fund to assist early learning centers across the country.
“We understand how challenging this time has been, and how challenging it will continue to be with all these requirements and lower [enrollments],” Hassan said.
Those funds must be combined with fundamental changes in child care center funding, industry officials said.
“We also need to think about what the underlying market failure in the child care industry was before this, because if we don’t think about that, we can’t get through this and survive after this,” Cabrera said. “Those 10 centers that are still closed in Coos can’t come back if we don’t address the market failure.”
For Coos County, the poorest corner of the state, a market failure would have a disproportionate impact on lower income families.
Marianne Barter, Executive Director of Merrimack Valley Day Care Services (MVDCS) and Vice Chair of the N.H. Child Care Advisory Council, noted that MVDCS primarily served low income children, children with special needs, and children at risk of abuse and neglect.
“I would say 70 percent of our population meets those criteria,” she said. “Moving forward I would say my biggest concern is … in the southern part of the state the demand will surpass the supply of childcare very, very quickly. I can’t care for as many kids as I usually can because of the limited group size, and everyone I know is in the same position.”
“I can’t necessarily afford to hold spaces for low income families while they are figuring out whether they have a job. I’m in an economic position where I have to take the next family that calls me and unfortunately those are not our [low income] children.”
“That’s my biggest concern, to make sure that our most disenfranchised families are not the ones who lose the most out of the pandemic.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.