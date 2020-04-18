So far, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Coos County is holding its own at a total of two, but the health care community is not taking any chances if there is a surge in cases.
To deal with the possibility, hospitals under North Country Healthcare are keeping flex sites at the ready as part of their surge planning.
To date, those sites have largely been on standby, and representatives at NCH, the nonprofit parent organization of Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook and Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, are hoping it doesn’t have to go farther than that.
“In terms of flex sites, or surge planning, we are generally trying to keep everything within our facilities as much as possible,” NCH spokesman James Patry said Friday. “In Berlin, we are speaking with representatives of White Mountains Community College in terms of on-site resources there, if needed. The plan in Lancaster is that Weeks will, again, work to keep things within their facilities. In Colebrook, there has been work with Colebrook Academy for patient accommodations there. In terms of staffing, none has been deployed off-site.”
For personal protective equipment, including, but not limited to, masks, gowns and eye wear, the NCH facilities continue to receive donations from individuals and organizations, he said. Donations are mostly local, with those donating to the hospital nearest them, said Patry.
“We do have organizations that are outside of our collective primary service area that are contacting us regularly asking if we’d like supplies,” he said. “We are very fortunate and blessed to have this community support.”
As for testing, as of Thursday there were 114 collections across NCH and seven pending.
It was undetermined Friday if all of the pending test results have come back, but those that have come back have been negative, said Patry.
As of Thursday, the state of New Hampshire had a total of 1,211 confirmed cases, with 455 people, or 38 percent, recovered, and 34 people, or 3 percent, dying from the virus. The current total of cases is 722. To date, 187 have been hospitalized.
More than 2,200 people are being monitored and 11,421 have tested negative.
The two confirmed cases in Coos are in Whitefield and Randolph.
Northern Grafton County reports several cases total in Littleton, Bethlehem and Franconia, though the state did not specify a number.
The vast majority of cases remain in southern New Hampshire.
“Thankfully, we haven’t been hit quite like our neighbors in the southern part of the state,” said Patry. “At this point, we continue to refine our plans, conduct drills, and monitor the amount of our personal protective equipment.”
There is a lot of data in terms of numbers and projections, but NCH believes the inherent social distancing in northern New Hampshire has been a definite advantage for residents of the region, he said.
“That continued distancing, practicing good hand hygiene and following CDC guidelines, will be instrumental in helping us navigate through this unprecedented time,” said Patry.
There are currently 14 flex sites prepared across New Hampshire, in Berlin, Colebrook, Concord, Conway, Derry, Durham, Haverhill, Keene, Lancaster, Littleton (at Littleton Regional Healthcare), Manchester, Nashua, Plymouth and Wolfeboro.
All remain on standby, said Paul Raymond, spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“That’s the way we want to keep it,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.