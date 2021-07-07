Coos County-NEK:Merger Of UCVH And ISHC Could Occur In Late 2021

Following a public listening session in April, the proposed merger of the financially challenged Indian Stream Health Center with Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital is now under review by the state.
An approval from the Charitable Trust Unit of the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General could come in late autumn.
“We received the official notice of the proposal on June 23 and we’ve begun our review process,” Tom Donovan, director of the Charitable Trust Unit, said Tuesday. “We have six months to complete it, although we don’t have to take that long. At some point, we will schedule a public hearing. We are accepting public comment.”
The hearing will likely be scheduled in September or October, he said.
Comments can be made through the Charitable Trust Unit’s website, which also has the merger documents posted for review.
Both health care facilities are located in Colebrook.
UCVH, a 16-bed critical access hospital, serves 20 communities and 8,500 patients in its service area of Coos County, the Northeast Kingdom, and Maine
ISHC, a primary care outpatient facility that serves Coos County as well as areas in the NEK and Maine and has locations in Colebrook and Canaan, is currently a designated Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC).
If the merger is approved, ISHC would be a designated Rural Health Clinic (RHC).
Donovan said it is too early in the review process to say if there will be any concerns about a shift from a FQHC to a RHC and if there are any new requirements as a result of the change that would impact patient care, funding streams, and reimbursement rates.
The purpose a FQHC and RHC is to serve shortage areas and both are certified by Medicare and must comply with Medicare’s health and safety standards.
ISHC and UCHV signed the proposed merger agreement earlier this year.
To detail the plan and answer questions, they held a remote public listening session on April 7 that drew about 75 area residents.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Gail Fisher, president of the ISHC board of directors, said, “This is an important next step in the merger process. Securing high quality, predictable healthcare for our area is the driver behind this proposed merger.”
“UCVH’s mission drives at improving access to healthcare for our communities and merging with ISHC is an important way for UCVH to fulfill that mission,” said Odette Crawford, chair of the UCVH board of directors.
If approved, the liabilities, debt, and assets of ISHC would be folded into UCVH, which would have an obligation to maintain primary care through a RHC and maintain access to care management, prescription medication discounts, and financial assistance for qualifying patients.
With the formal notice filed, ISHC and UCVH will now form workgroups and analyze operations and financials to ensure a smooth transition as they anticipate state approval, representatives for the two nonprofit organizations said in the statement.
Both in-person and remote job fairs for ISHC employees will also be part of the process, with the expectation that some ISHC employees will be hired by UCVH before the merger, they said.
UCVH - a member hospital of North Country Healthcare, which also includes Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, and North Country Home Health and Hospice - annually provides more than 4,000 emergency department visits, 325 outpatient surgeries, 300 inpatient admissions, 7,000 imaging studies and 140,000 laboratory tests.
During the listening session in April, Fisher said ISHC has suffered about a half-decade of financial struggles, which took a turn for the worse when the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration began investigations in Coos County, including into former ISHC physician John Fothergill, for possible criminal violations in opioid prescription practices.
Fothergill, who to date has not been charged, departed ISHC to open a competing practice and took many of his patients with him, she said.
Other providers left ISHC and financial losses mounted.
If the merger is approved, ISHC would convert to an RHC operated under the RHC license of Weeks Medical Center and managed by Weeks, but branded as a North Country Healthcare UCVH program.
