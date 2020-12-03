Coos County Nursing Hospital Reports 11 Total COVID Deaths

Coos County Nursing Home Administrator Laura Mills gives a nursing hospital update to the Coos County Commission on Nov. 12. This week, the CCNH reported 11 total resident deaths from COVID-19.

After reporting the first COVID-19 death of a resident on Nov. 9, the administrator for the Coos County Nursing Home in West Stewartstown has reported that a total of 11 residents have died from the coronavirus.

The deaths come a month after Coos County, particularly Stewartstown and Colebrook, have been hit with high numbers of confirmed active coronavirus cases, with the numbers in Stewartstown being driven in large part by CCNH residents and staff becoming infected.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments