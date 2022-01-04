Coos County Residents Seek Meeting With State Over Nash Stream ATV Concerns

A group of local residents is arguing that the state is ignoring New Hampshire law when it comes to adverse environmental impacts to Nash Stream State Forest in Coos County from Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles.
The residents from Coos and northern Grafton counties seek a meeting with state officials and the Nash Stream Forest Citizens Committee (NSFCC) well before the OHRV/ATV season opens in the spring, and in a setting that allows for a recording of the meeting and responses to questions and concerns of the public from the state agencies and committee involved.
On Monday, the group issued the letter to the NSFCC, New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands, and the tech team of New Hampshire Fish and Game.
It follows a November meeting of the NSFCC, where concerns were also aired.
On Tuesday, Kris Pastoriza, of Easton, said OHRVs were never in the forest management plan.
“They should have never let them in in the first place,” she said. “This was described as the crown jewel of the parks.”
Among the letter signers are Pastoriza; Monique Petrofsky, of Stewartstown; Michael Phillips, of Groveton; Campbell McLaren, of Easton; Dick Harris, of Colebrook; Lucy Wyman, of Lancaster; Nancy DeCourcey, of Jefferson; as well as residents in Maine and the executive director of RESTORE: The North Woods, a Massachusetts-based conservation group.
They argue that baseline studies have never been conducted and that the state is not following New Hampshire RSA 215-A:42, the ATV and trail bike trail law for state lands updated in 2013 that prohibits the establishment of new ATV or bike trails unless the property has been evaluated by the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails and state agencies that include Fish and Game, Division of Forests and Lands (DFL), Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) and other agencies that are custodians of the property.
The law also requires a management plan for state property that allows OHRV use as long as it does not conflict with the plan, a memorandum of understanding between the entities that includes the responsibilities each has in monitoring and enforcing OHRV trail rules, and a written agreement with the bureau of local riding clubs that detail the clubs’ ongoing responsibilities.
The statute allows the trails bureau to close trails if conditions in the MOU are not being met.
“DNCR and NSFCC appear to be taking the position that they can ignore the law and the state of the forest,” said the letter signers. “Despite the fact that DFL and F&G monitoring repeatedly shows damage, and despite pointed observations and communications to management from DFL and F&G staff in the field, no ATV trails have been closed.”
No response has also been provided to legal memos from the Appalachian Mountain Club and Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forest, both of which hold conservation easements in the Nash Stream Forest, that dispute the legality of ATV use in Nash Stream Forest, they said.
Invasive plant species, likely brought by ATVs or trail maintenance vehicles, have been treated with an herbicide called glyphosate, a carcinogen, while ATV trails remain open, increasing the risk of more invasives, and the machines themselves contribute to global warming, which threatens the forest, they said.
Pastoriza on Tuesday said someone at some point told the state to allow the machines in the forest.
“I don’t know how the word came down, but it clearly did,” she said. “But they haven’t been doing the monitoring and they haven’t done the baseline studies.”
When the state forest was established in 1988, OHRVs were prohibited and excluded as a traditional recreational use under the management plan.
But through the next decade, OHRV use grew and local pressure began building to open up parts of the forest to the machines, which have since also eroded and washed out some parts of the forest, fragmented habitat, degraded the water quality in some areas, and caused sediment to run into perennial streams, said Pastoriza.
In 2002, the West Side Trail was opened on a trial basis, but no monitoring reports have been filed on its ecological, water quality, fish and wildlife, and other impacts as it continues to remain open, she said.
About a decade later, the Kelsey Notch Trail was opened, also with no reports on impacts, she said.
Other areas of Nash Stream Forest have been proposed for more trails.
Pastoriza, who proposed permanently shutting down the Kelsey Notch Trail, said she is hopeful that the requested meeting with state agencies will occur.
“I think what has happened is the clubs have always been their own group, and Bureau of Trails has been their group before them, so they’ve had a voice, whereas the people who aren’t happy with the trails, they’re under all different kinds of groups, or no groups at all,” she said. “Some are hikers or they’re fishermen and there’s no natural way for them to come together, there’s no group yet. We are trying to get a group together. There’s a lot of people out there who are not happy with the situation, but they don’t have a place to go to. The agencies need to know there are some other people out there and they need to hear from them.”
