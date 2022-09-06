Coos County ZBA Grants Variance For Wider Cog Railway Train Platform
A Mount Washington Cog Railway locomotive pushes a car to the summit of the highest peak in the Northeast. (Photo courtesy of Mount Washington Cog Railway)

The Coos County Zoning Board of Adjustment last week granted a setback variance for a wider train platform for the Cog Railway.

Cog owner Wayne Presby requested a variance from Article VI, Section 6.06, of the county zoning ordinance to permit the construction of a 28-by-120-foot train platform, where nearly 11 feet would be within the 25-foot setback, according to the Aug. 30 minutes of the meeting that took place at the North Country Resource Center in Lancaster.

