Coos County ZBA Grants Variance For Wider Cog Railway Train Platform

The Coos County Zoning Board of Adjustment last week granted a setback variance for a wider train platform for the Cog Railway.
Cog owner Wayne Presby requested a variance from Article VI, Section 6.06, of the county zoning ordinance to permit the construction of a 28-by-120-foot train platform, where nearly 11 feet would be within the 25-foot setback, according to the Aug. 30 minutes of the meeting that took place at the North Country Resource Center in Lancaster.
On Sept. 15, 2021, Presby’s attorney, Earl Duval, met with the Coos County Planning Board for a proposal to increase the width of the platform at Waumbek Station, which sits just below 4,000 feet in elevation and below the tree line on the way up to the summit of Mt. Washington.
Before submitting the variance request for the proposed width changes, Duval told county zoners that the U.S. Forest Service and White Mountain National Forest is the only abutter and Forest Service representatives told him they had no objection to the wider platform.
The original plan was for a narrower train platform, 18-by-120 feet.
Duval said the purpose of the increased platform width is for the safety of the passengers that embark and disembark at Waumbek station. Presby said the current platform can become very congested.
Members of the public weighed in with questions, among them Nancy DeCourcey, of Jefferson, who asked if the increased platform width could also aid in the safety of the general public.
Presby replied in the affirmative and said it does help with public safety because there are hikers and back-country skiers who use the right-of-way along the tracks.
He also said the increased platform width would serve the purpose of public safety because it would reduce the potential for injuries on a crowded platform.
In building a wider platform, Presby said he is not increasing the capacity of passengers visiting the lean-tos during winter.
Not all residents were keen on the variance.
Abby Evankow, of Gorham, said that historically trains, train tracks, and depots are long and narrow and the companies have been constructing railroad rights-of-way for more than a century and there is no good reason to change it now.
The county planning board would have addressed safety during its approval process, so it doesn’t make sense that the platform is now unsafe, said Evankow, who asked zoners to deny the request for a setback variance on the argument that the applicant has not met all of the requirements.
The ZBA, some of whose members were absent from the meeting, approved the setback variance in a 3-0 vote.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.