Coos Couple Indicted For Sexual Assault Of Minor

A Stratford man is charged with being a felon in possession of deadly weapons and a Coos couple with the sexual assault of a minor in the March round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster.
Adam Bedard, 43, of Stratford, was indicted on three Class B felony counts of being a felon in unlawful possession of guns and deadly weapons.
On Jan. 5 in Northumberland, prosecutors said Bedard was found with two infernal machines (a disguised or concealed bomb or device designed to explode) and a deadly weapon, a Kukri knife, after having previously been convicted of a felony offense at Rockingham Superior Court on December 2021.
A Berlin couple face charges for alleged sexual assaults between June and July 2020 in Berlin.
Nicole Casse, 36, is charged with three Class B felony counts of felonious sexual assault against a 15-year-old minor and three Class B felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child or incompetent.
Richard Casse, 36, faces three Class B felony counts of felonious sexual assault criminal liability for acting as an accomplice to Nicole Casse and helping her engage in the alleged assaults as well as three Class B felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child or incompetent.
Richard Casse also faces a Class B felony count of criminal threatening and a Class B felony count of reckless for pointing a handgun at point-blank range at the forehead of a 13-year-old minor between October 2019 and June 2020.
In addition, Richard Casse faces five Class B felony counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon for having two .22-caliber pistols, a Cobra .380 pistol, and Smith and Wesson M&P, all following a burglary conviction in 2009.
William F. Durant, 52, of Errol, was indicted on a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
On July 25 in Errol, prosecutors said Durant placed a 47-year-old victim and neighbors at Hurlbert Avenue in danger of serious bodily injury when he fired a shotgun inside of his residence.
He also faces a Class B felony count of stalking and purposely violating a restraining order for sending a text message to the victim and for targeting her.
