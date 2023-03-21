Coos Couple Indicted For Sexual Assault Of Minor
The Coos County Courthouse in Lancaster. (File photo)

A Stratford man is charged with being a felon in possession of deadly weapons and a Coos couple with the sexual assault of a minor in the March round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster.

Adam Bedard, 43, of Stratford, was indicted on three Class B felony counts of being a felon in unlawful possession of guns and deadly weapons.

