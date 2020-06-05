Out of a pandemic can ultimately come good things.
Among them is the likelihood of money to expand broadband in New Hampshire’s three northernmost counties — Coos, Grafton and Carroll — to boost economic development and to provide better service for the growing number of people working from home.
On board locally are the three-member commissions of Grafton and Coos counties who have expressed support for a fledgling initiative that entails establishing a committee to explore options to improve high-speed broadband throughout the counties.
On Tuesday, a municipal attorney heading up that effort, Shawn Tanguay, with the Drummond Woodsum law firm, met with the Grafton County Commission to begin the initiative in the counties, which, after some years of coverage gains, still have spots with sub-par Internet service.
“We all agreed that we want to pursue this,” Linda Lauer, of Bath, chair of the Grafton County Commission, said Thursday.
On Friday, Tanguay said as yet there have been no appointments to the committees and he has been asked to submit the names of possible candidates for a potential committee that would be tasked with exploring the broadband initiative on a county-wide basis.
“I have not submitted any names as I am still reaching out to certain individuals to gauge their interest in serving on such a committee,” he said. “We are in the very preliminary stages of this process.”
From his discussion with Grafton commissioners earlier in the week, Lauer said the impetus for creating the initiative now is that money is anticipated to be available from the pandemic.
(The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, for instance, has what is termed a flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance program that provides a broad range of financial assistance, though it’s currently uncertain if a county broadband initiative would be eligible for that specific pot of money or another source, and, at the moment, exactly how much money will be available).
Tanguay is looking to set up a committee of people from each county, and Lauer said the working plan is for the counties to serve as the financial arm of the effort.
“What COVID-19 has taught us is that there are a lot of things we can do at home if we have to and have Internet,” she said.
Where Lauer lives in Bath, she’s only had reliable Internet for two or three years, but even attending Zoom meetings at her home she can still have iffy service.
She said there are many more residents who have the same trouble and that in turn can cause trouble for those students who are learning remotely at home.
It still remains uncertain if schools will resume classroom learning normally in the fall or if remote learning will continue in the coming school year, and if it will again be needed in the future.
“It’s one thing if you can’t have meetings, “said Lauer. “It’s another thing when you have kids who have to be in an educational setting — it’s setting haves and have nots.”
How the initiative evolves remains to be seen.
“I think we are of the mind that we are not quite sure what we can do, but we recognize something needs to be done and we need to start looking at it,” she said.
During the Grafton County Commission’s May 26th meeting, County Administrator Julie Libby noted the county-wide broadband initiative and Tanguay’s offer to form a committee with representatives from various towns in Grafton County.
The committee would put together everything that needs to be done and the county would likely be the source to handle any financial needs for the project, said Libby, according to the meeting minutes.
There is a lot of money coming for broadband in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
During a special meeting of the Coos County Commission on May 22, Tanguay provided the three commissioners there with information and said he would be willing to put together the committee of municipal members in Coos County and prepare a proposal for the county.
The board agreed to support his search for people to serve on what will be a five-member committee in Coos County.
Coos County’s commissioners also said they would support the project if it serviced all residents in the county and there would be no cost to taxpayers from a bonding project.
