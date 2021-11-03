Coos Man Sentenced To Prison For Assault On Corrections Officers
Another Coos County House of Corrections inmate has been indicted for felony assault against a corrections officer. (File photo)

After a year in which several Coos County jail inmates were charged with assaulting Coos County House of Corrections officers in West Stewartstown, one inmate is heading off to a stint in New Hampshire State Prison after a series of attacks on four officers in December 2020.

Jesse James Sullivan, 30, pleaded guilty on Oct. 14 to a prison sentence of 1 1/2 to 3 years.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at Coos Superior Court on Nov. 5.

While an inmate at the House of Corrections, Sullivan attacked four officers with a pencil, injured one officer’s wrist and caused a sprain in the neck of another.

In March, he was indicted on a Class A felony count of attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon for purposely stabbing with a pencil at corrections officers Jason Rella, Zachary Benoit, Leslie Lord and Scott Williamson in an attempt to cause bodily injury, and took a substantial step toward the crime.

He was also charged with three Class B felony counts of simple assault by a prisoner for recklessly injuring Rella’s hand and wrist in the jamb of a jail cell door, punching Benoit’s helmet several times and causing a sprain in Benoit’s neck, and punching Lord’s helmet with his fist.

For one charge of simple assault by a prisoner, Sullivan, who was represented by Hanna Kinne, of the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender, was given the prison sentence to serve of 1 to 3 years.

One year of the minimum sentence shall be suspended upon good behavior and successful completion of all recommended mental health treatment and other programs.

For the charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, Sullivan was given a prison sentence of 1 to 2 years, all of which is suspended on the condition of five years of good behavior.

Prior to the plea deal, he faced a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison on the Class A count alone.

The two remaining charges of assault by a prisoner were dismissed by prosecutors on the condition that he enter a plea of guilty to the first two charges.

According to court records, Sullivan had been taken to the county jail on a felony gun violation (being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon), to which he pleaded guilty in January for a maximum 4-year prison sentence and a mandatory minimum of 2 years.

