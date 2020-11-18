Coos Nursing Home COVID Numbers Increasing

The Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown has experienced its first COVID-related death as positive coronavirus cases continue to remain high in the northern part of the county. (Courtesy photo)

After reporting last week that the Coos County Nursing Hospital had two residents die from the coronavirus and 26 residents and 33 staff members were infected, the CCNH administrator on Wednesday evening said positive cases, after a brief decline, are again on the rise.

In an update on social media, where she has been keeping the community informed, CCNH administrator Laura Mills said new test results from Monday show 11 new positive residents and 17 new positive employees.

