Coos Planners Deem Complete Balsams’ Ski Area Expansion Plan

In 2023, the Balsams Grand Resort redevelopment team is looking to advance its plan for an expanded ski area.
On Dec. 21 at the North Country Resource Center in Lancaster, the Coos County Planning Board continued a review of the site plan application for a first-phase expansion of the ski area along Route 26 in Dixville Notch and voted 5-0 to accept the application as complete.
A public hearing for the site plan review will be scheduled later.
According to the planning board meeting minutes viewed on Wednesday, developer Ed Brisson said he will be submitting a copy of a traffic study that had been conducted for the site plan for a new Lake Gloriette House hotel.
The board accepted the ski area application complete with the understanding that developers will provide more and required information regarding the traffic study, safety plan, and alteration of terrain permit application.
For the ski area site plan review application, Coos planners unanimously voted to authorize Tara Bamford, a professional planning consultant enlisted by the board, to work with the board’s attorney on the ski area site plan.
According to the application, critical elements for a first-phase ski area expansion include ski trails, ski lifts, a gondola, a ski-back bridge, snow-making pump stations, and service roads.
In their application, developers said, “The requested approval will allow the applicant to proceed with land clearing this winter and construction of these critical elements once proposed conditions of approval are met and applicable state approvals are obtained. Planning board approval of this application will also enable the applicant to proceed with final engineering and obtain required state approvals of lifts, buildings and related infrastructure based on approved locations.”
Additional submissions to planners will include public access and parking, pedestrian and vehicle circulation, state driveway permits, potable water and wastewater facilities, exterior lighting and signage, and plans for a mountaintop day lodge.
A large parking lot with more than 1,000 spaces planned to go beside the Lake Gloriette House would accommodate hotel guests and skiers. The gondola and ski-back bridge that would go across Route 26 would bring skiers to the ski area and back.
The expansion plan includes some 350 acres of new ski trails and about 480 acres of glade skiing, according to site plan documents.
Construction is expected to begin in 2023 with the clearing and is expected to take two years to complete.
The Balsams has been closed since 2011.
In early 2014, national ski resort developer Les Otten was brought in as the lead Balsams developer.
Otten and his team are planning a total $200 million first-phase Balsams redevelopment that also includes renovation of the historic Hampshire and Dix and houses, the new Lake Gloriette Hotel and conference center, a renovated golf course, retail marketplace, fine dining, and a Planned Unit Development for up to 4,600 four-bedroom equivalent lodging or residential units.
In May 2020, Otten announced an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) proposal to build a clean-energy resort and provide hundreds of jobs in what is designated an economically impoverished region.
In December 2021, he announced that the nonprofit Provident Resources Group and Goldman Sachs had joined the project and Provident agreed to finance and own the new Lake Gloriette House hotel and convention center with a $100 million bond, which would be underwritten by Goldman Sachs and sold to institutional investors.
In May 2022, Otten told the Caledonian-Record that he remained optimistic about the project and the financing, but said current market conditions have brought some uncertainty into the project.
On Wednesday, Otten and project spokesman Scott Tranchemontagne could not be reached for comment, and undetermined is the current status of the financing and if the financing plan and partners remain the same.
Addressing what some climatologists project will be a general warming of northern New England winters and less snowfall, Otten, in December 2021, said ski resorts in the Northeast are expected to be in good shape for at least the next few decades because snow can be made with the pump stations.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.