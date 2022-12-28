Coos Planners Deem Complete Balsams’ Ski Area Expansion Plan

The Coos County Planning Board has deemed complete the site plan application for an expanded ski area at The Balsams Grand Resort in Dixville Notch. Depicted here is the Route 26 crossing from the Lake Gloriette House to the ski area on the south side of the highway. (Image contributed by The Balsams)

In 2023, the Balsams Grand Resort redevelopment team is looking to advance its plan for an expanded ski area.

On Dec. 21 at the North Country Resource Center in Lancaster, the Coos County Planning Board continued a review of the site plan application for a first-phase expansion of the ski area along Route 26 in Dixville Notch and voted 5-0 to accept the application as complete.

