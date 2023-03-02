Coos Superior Court: Black Mag’s Sanborn Seeks Early Prison Release

Craig Sanborn in 2013.

A Maidstone man convicted in 2013 of manslaughter and negligent homicide in the Black Mag gunpowder plant explosion in Colebrook that killed two men is seeking an early prison release.

On Monday, Craig Michael Sanborn, 73, filed a motion asking Coos Superior Court to award him four months of earned time reduction.

