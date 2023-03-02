Coos Superior Court: Black Mag’s Sanborn Seeks Early Prison Release

A Maidstone man convicted in 2013 of manslaughter and negligent homicide in the Black Mag gunpowder plant explosion in Colebrook that killed two men is seeking an early prison release.
On Monday, Craig Michael Sanborn, 73, filed a motion asking Coos Superior Court to award him four months of earned time reduction.
He is currently serving a sentence of 10 to 20 years in the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin and has a minimum release date of Nov. 23, 2023 and a maximum of November 2028.
Acting as his own attorney, Sanborn told the court that he “has no gang affiliation or disciplinary issues” affecting his request and the recommendation by the administrator of programs was reviewed and granted in 2021 for 60 days earned credit and an additional 60 days was reviewed and granted in December 2021.
The recommendations were both reviewed and granted by New Hampshire Department of Corrections Commissioner in June 2021 and, more recently, on Jan. 24, 2023, he said.
In his motion, Sanborn included the signed recommendations from New Hampshire Department of Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks.
As of Thursday, the judge had not yet ruled on Sanborn’s motion for early release.
It’s the second time in as many years that Sanborn has filed for early release.
In January 2021, Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein denied a 2020 request by Sanborn to suspend the rest of his sentence, stating that “suspending any portion of the defendant’s sentence would be inconsistent with the seriousness of [his] crimes and would undermine the goals of general deterrence and punishment.”
In October 2013, Sanborn was convicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury for the deaths of Jesse Kennett, 49, of Stratford, and Donald Kendall, 56, of Columbia.
Kendall and Kennett were two of his employees in his factory at the Colebrook Industrial Park when the facility exploded and erupted into flames in May 2010.
During trial, prosecutors argued that Sanborn knew that his gunpowder manufacturing plant was unsafe and had possible fire and explosion hazards, but he did not take the necessary measures or investments to make it safer, despite being told to do so, or adequately equip and train his employees.
The state’s case rested on Sanborn being aware of, but dismissing, safety measures that included remote operation of the machines, enough spacing between machines, eliminating all sources of open flame and ignition, and training employees and providing them with safety gear.
Following the conviction, county prosecutors sought a sentence on the manslaughter charges, with 5 to 10 years for each of the two counts.
If released from state prison some time this year, Sanborn still faces additional time behind bars for a jury conviction in a second and separate case.
After serving his state prison sentence, Sanborn must also serve a 28-month sentence in federal prison for defrauding the federal government to obtain $300,000 in community development block grant money to publicly finance a gunpowder plant in Maine.
The money was a matching grant that required him to buy equipment and create jobs in the small Maine community of Brownsville.
But in 2014, Sanborn was convicted in federal court on a felony count of wire fraud for submitting false and fraudulent invoices for equipment he never received in an effort to get the $300,000.
In October 2016, U.S. attorneys said a 2014 pre-sentencing investigation estimated that Sanborn had net worth of about $765,000 made up of real estate, vehicles and boats, and more than $300,000 in retirement and bank accounts.
In December 2016, to pay money toward the federal debt, Sanborn agreed to voluntary garnishments from several of his accounts.
To date, the last filing in the federal case was Dec. 27, 2016.
In a 2015 court motion, U.S. Attorney Thomas Delahanty said Sanborn’s net worth did not include an additional $438,000 paid to him as part of a munitions consulting contract from December 2012 to November 2013, while he was under indictment in Coos County and to the time he was convicted.
In court filings, U.S. attorneys said Sanborn attempted to hide the money he made from the consulting contract as the wire fraud case was proceeding against him.
The money from the contract was not paid to Sanborn directly, but was routed to NEKWKS, a business services company run by his wife, wrote Delahanty.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.