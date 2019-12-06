It was Jeff Woodburn, the former state senator charged with domestic violence, who personally leaked a digital photograph of the alleged victim that is under a court protective order, and his attorney had nothing to do with it.

That’s according to a court order, unsealed this week, that allows Woodburn to keep his defense attorney, Donna Brown, whom prosecutors sought to disqualify for a conflict of interest because she might be called on to testify about the leaked screen shot, which they said came from the cell phone of Emily Jacobs, the alleged victim, and was included in the case discovery files.

