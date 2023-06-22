A Stratford man already under indictment for forgery faces a fresh round of charges alleging he possessed two kinds of drugs and sold a quantity of one to another Coos County man in Northumberland in March.

In the June round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court and publicly released on Wednesday, Jacob E. Marshall, 31, faces one Class B felony count of sale of a controlled drug and two Class B felony counts of drug possession.

