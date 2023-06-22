A Stratford man already under indictment for forgery faces a fresh round of charges alleging he possessed two kinds of drugs and sold a quantity of one to another Coos County man in Northumberland in March.
In the June round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court and publicly released on Wednesday, Jacob E. Marshall, 31, faces one Class B felony count of sale of a controlled drug and two Class B felony counts of drug possession.
On March 22 in Northumberland, prosecutors said Marshall sold quantities of fentanyl to Makenzie J. Laverty, of Stratford.
On the same day, Marshall is also accused of having had in his possession a metal container and folded piece of tin foil containing a tan powder that later tested positive for fentanyl and a plastic bag containing a crystalline substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
According to court records, bail was set at $2,000 cash on June 15, and arraignment at Coos Superior Court is scheduled for July 10.
Another pending drug case filed on April 20 against Marshall alleges he made a felony sale on Nov. 15 in Northumberland. A dispositional conference is scheduled for Aug. 14.
On Aug. 17, in a separate case that follows indictments in December on three Class B felony counts of forgery and a Class B felony count of witness tampering, a dispositional conference is scheduled.
On June 28, 2022, at Dollar General in Northumberland, Marshall is alleged to have attempted to use a fraudulent $20 bill to buy store items.
On the same day at the Dollar General in Lancaster, prosecutors said he attempted to exchange a fake $20 bill for a real $20 bill from the cashier as well as tried to defraud Jiffy Mart in Lancaster with a fake $20 bill in exchange for store merchandise.
For the count of witness tampering, prosecutors stated that Marshall, on June 29 and believing an investigation was to begin, tried to get employees at Dollar General to withhold their testimony and any information they would give to authorities regarding his presentation of fake currency.
The case summary shows a warrant was issued for Marshall’s arrest after he failed to appear for a dispositional conference on June 8.
In April, Northumberland police announced the arrest of Marshall and others, including Laverty and Jeremy J. Clark, 52, of Guildhall, and Benjamin S. Rich, 27, of Groveton, following a previous motor vehicle stop that prompted an investigation that led officers to 39 Cumberland St. in Northumberland, where five people were taken into custody.
Stemming from his arrest in Northumberland, Laverty, in May, was indicted by a grand jury on a special class felony count of drug sale for possessing more than 5 grams of fentanyl on March 22 with the intent to sell as well as a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine on the same day and a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender.
A dispositional conference is scheduled for Aug. 14.
Other charges for Laverty include a Class A misdemeanor count of disobeying a police officer by giving false information.
In the June round of Coos Superior Court indictments, Clark is charged with a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine on March 22 in Northumberland.
Rich is indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing fentanyl on March 22 in Northumberland.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.