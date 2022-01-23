Coos Superior Court Judge Dismisses Carroll Selectmen Lawsuit Against ZBA

A Coos Superior Court judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed in April by the Carroll Board of Selectmen against the Carroll Zoning Board of Adjustment after concluding that there was no conflict of interest on the part the chairman of the ZBA, as alleged by selectmen, and that a ZBA decision to deny an appeal by selectmen was legal.
Selectmen had argued that Aaron Foti, chairman of the ZBA, should have recused himself from a subdivision case because he stood to gain financially.
They also argued that the ZBA’s denial of the selectmen’s appeal of a planning board decision to waive Carroll’s subdivision regulations for a lot and exempt that lot from the town’s road frontage requirements was illegal under the town’s zoning ordinance.
In a decree on the merits issued Wednesday, Judge Lawrence MacLeod rejected both arguments and dismissed the selectmen’s complaint asking the court find that Foti had a conflict and that the ZBA’s denial decision was an unlawful one that the court should reverse.
In October 2020, Andy Smith, owner-broker of Peabody and Smith Realty, filed the application with the planning board to request that the lot, owned by Richard and Nancy Gould and which has no road access, be added to the subdivision the Goulds are developing and that access be allowed from a driveway that already serves two homes.
In January 2021, the planning board approved Smith’s subdivision request.
Selectmen then appealed to the ZBA and asked Foti to recuse himself.
Foti declined on the grounds that he has no relationship with the property owners and that Smith, who also serves on the ZBA, was only acting as the real estate agent for the Goulds.
In February 2021, the ZBA, with Smith recusing himself, voted 5-0 to deny the selectmen’s appeal, concluding that the non-conforming lot was grandfathered in under the zoning ordinance and did not need the required road frontage of 200 feet.
Aaron Foti and Alex Foti own Bretton Woods Vacations, which brokers vacation rental properties and leases space in an office building owned by Smith and that houses a Peabody and Smith office.
Carroll selectmen argued that Aaron Foti has financial ties to Smith and that should have disqualified him from voting on the Board of Selectmen’s appeal to the ZBA.
Before the ZBA’s vote on the selectmen’s appeal of the planning board decision, zoners took a vote on whether Aaron Foti should recuse himself, and decided that he should not have to.
A hearing on the merits of the case was held on Dec. 10 at Coos Superior Court.
In his Jan. 19 order, MacLeod said New Hampshire case law supports the planning board’s decision to waive the subdivision regulations for the Goulds’ lot, as well as the ZBA’s decision to deny the selectmen’s appeal of the planners’ decision.
Addressing the allegation of a conflict of interest, MacLeod wrote that Aaron Foti has no ownership interest in Peabody and Smith Realty or in the building that houses it and his company, and Foti does not exclusively do business with Peabody and Smith and works with other businesses in the area.
“As such, these facts establish the existence of a business association or relationship, not that Foti is tied to Smith’s business in such a manner that implicates a conflict of interest,” wrote the judge. “There is no evidence that Foti would financially gain from the outcome of this case. Foti does business with Peabody and Smith Realty, but he is not employed by, nor does he employ members of, that company or any counsel that appeared on behalf of the parties … Foti is also not related to the Goulds or the Smiths, has not advised either party, and has not prejudged the facts of the case.”
Lastly, the vote taken by the ZBA to determine whether Foti should be disqualified, as required by RSA 673:14, II [the New Hampshire statute on local land use boards and disqualification of a member], unanimously concluded that Foti should not recuse himself, said MacLeod.
“Considering the evidence together, Foti’s relationship to Smith is not so inextricably linked as to have required that he recuse himself,” said MacLeod.
Commenting on the judge’s denial order and the outcome of the case, Smith said, “We’re not surprised by the verdict, but are pleased, and justice has prevailed.”
The Carroll town office was closed on Friday and it is currently undetermined how much it cost the town for the Board of Selectmen to bring the lawsuit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.