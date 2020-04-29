Less than two months after being filed at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster, the lawsuit by Weeks Medical Center against Littleton Regional Healthcare that alleged LRH breached its Doorway drug treatment program contract with WMC has been settled.
WMC alleged LRH owed it $250,526 for services rendered by WMC, but had paid nothing since Sept. 30.
The lawsuit filed Jan. 21 came a year after New Hampshire rolled out its statewide Doorway program.
Case records reviewed Tuesday show a notice of settlement filed March 10 by WMC’s law firm, Rath Young Pignatelli, of Concord, which also filed a joint motion on Friday to extend the court’s Settlement Rule 39 deadline to June 15.
According to the motion to extend the deadline, “the parties engaged in good-faith negotiation” and “have now executed a settlement agreement and an escrow account, but due to the escrow of funds and related terms all the conditions of settlement will not be met until a maximum of 45 days from now.”
LRH is the designated North Country hub in what is called a “hub and spokes” model.
In October 2018, LRH entered into an agreement with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to provide substance use disorder services through the Doorway program, the statewide initiative to fight opioid addiction, increase treatment resources and reduce overdose deaths that is funded with federal dollars and allows New Hampshire residents seeking the medical treatment, therapy or other services to visit a physical location.
In the North Country, that location is LRH (called the Doorway at LRH), which is the contracted provider that must provide all core services.
Other service providers, called “spokes,” provide non-core services. WMC is a spoke in the regional program.
In January 2019, LRH entered into a contract with WMC, which provides a number of services that include a coordinator and recovery coach, case manager, prescriber, vice-president of physician practices, manager of specialty practices, and a clinical director or psychiatrist.
The WMC-LRH Doorway contract includes compensation to be provided by LRH to WMC for Doorway services rendered by WMC, such as hourly rates for different types of medical providers and reimbursement for overhead costs.
The lawsuit alleged LRH paid WMC less than half the amount invoiced for January through August 2019 and nothing since Sept. 30, 2019, for invoices for services from September through December 2019.
In their litigation, attorneys for WMC argued that LRH repeatedly claimed WMC did not provide it with records to generate billing in a timely fashion, but it was LRH that repeatedly rejected the mechanisms for transferring records offered by WMC, including the use of electronic records.
In a statement Tuesday afternoon, LRH spokesperson Gail Clark said “the lawsuit was unfounded from the beginning.”
On Wednesday, James Patry, spokesman for North Country Healthcare, the nonprofit parent organization of WMC, said NCH and WMC have no comment on the case.
The hospitals did not say in the notice of settlement if LRH will be paying the full $250,000, a smaller amount, or no amount of the money at issue, and what specifically the escrow account will be for and what the terms of the settlement were.
