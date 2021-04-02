Coos Superior Court:Man Accused Of Grabbing At Officer’s Gun Burning Through Attorneys

The Bronx, N.Y. man accused of assaulting a Lancaster police officer and trying to grab his service weapon as he said to him “time to meet your maker” and “time for you to meet my god, Allah” is burning through defense attorneys.
Following a Coos Superior Court status conference on Thursday, Brandon Calvo, 44, who has since been released on a $5,000 unsecured appearance bond, will now be assigned a fourth defense counsel after breakdowns in the attorney-client relationships with past lawyers and accusations by Calvo that his latest attorney called him paranoid.
There is also a question as to whether Calvo, who spent a few months after his arrest in the secured psychiatric unit (SPU) in Concord, is mentally competent to stand trial.
“I’ll appoint new counsel to represent you, but you need to make it work with this new one because this isn’t a revolving door kind of thing,” said Judge Peter Bornstein. “We want you to have an attorney that you have confidence in, but to some extent you need to make it work with him or her, whoever it will be.”
Calvo, who was indicted by a grand jury in November 2019, is charged with a Class B felony count of attempting to take a gun from a law enforcement officer, a Class B felony count of resisting arrest causing serious bodily injury, a Class B felony count of second-degree assault, and five Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
According to the affidavit for arrest, the incident began when Lancaster Police Officer Aaron Gibson responded to the report of a man unconscious and partially out of his car in the parking lot of Big Apple shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Oct 2, 2019.
When Gibson attempted to awaken Calvo, he said he saw an open bag with drug paraphernalia.
When medical personnel called to the scene could not rouse Calvo, they administered the anti-overdose drug Narcan, jolting him awake.
In the affidavit, Gibson wrote, “Within seconds of the Narcan administration, Calvo awoke and was immediately angry and demanding to know why I was present. I attempted to explain my presence and Calvo insisted he had not been unconscious. Calvo was asked to go to the hospital and was yelling that there was nothing wrong with him and appeared to be very agitated.”
A scuffle began when Calvo refused to go to the hospital and was told by Gibson he is not safe to drive and would therefore be detained.
After Calvo refused to exit the vehicle, Gibson said he attempted to remove him, at which point Calvo then began to scream and threw a missed punch.
Gibson then deployed his Taser, which missed the first time but was able to touch Calvo on another try, though the Taser had largely no effect on Calvo and he responded by punching Gibson in the mouth, according to the police report.
After a second Taser deployment failed, prosecutors said Calvo then charged at Gibson and continued to punch him in the head.
When ambulance attendant David Mooney tried pulling Calvo off Gibson, Calvo turned his attention on Mooney and landed blows to Mooney’s shoulder and chest, according to the affidavit.
When Gibson attempted to grab Calvo, Calvo allegedly grabbed him by the shoulders and then reached for Gibson’s service weapon, yelling to Gibson, “just let it go,” “give me your gun,” “time for you to meet your maker,” and “time for you to meet my god, Allah.”
Arriving on the scene at that time was Lancaster Fire Rescue Member Dean Flynn, who was able to place Calvo in a choke-hold and drag him to the ground, where Gibson, Flynn and Mooney were able to get the handcuffs on Calvo and get him into custody.
According to the affidavit, Gibson was treated at Weeks Medical Center, receiving stitches for a laceration to his lip and diagnosed with a concussion and bruises.
During Thursday’s status conference, the prosecutor in the case, assistant Coos County Attorney Scott Whitaker, said the original competency evaluation completed by state Forensic Examiner James Bomersbach indicates no competency issues with Calvo, but Bomersbach recently learned he missed a reference to Calvo’s time in the psychiatric ward, and records pertaining to the several months Calvo spent in the SPU will need to be reviewed.
Calvo also has additional medical records based on his time in New York that also need to be reviewed, said Whitaker.
Bornstein said he will speak with Calvo’s new attorney about where to go next with Bomersbach and if there will be a new competency evaluation based on the additional records from the SPU and New York.
As for the appointment of a new attorney, Bornstein said it won’t be anyone anymore from the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender.
“There has been ongoing mistrust, if you will, of our defenders’ representation of Mr. Calvo since we received this case,” Simon Mayo, Calvo’s third attorney, said to the judge. “I would ask the court to appoint new counsel.”
Calvo said, “I need someone who is taking his client seriously and has his client’s best interest at heart. Until I get reassigned a new attorney, I can’t move forward with this case … I’m not going to be looked upon as a whacked-out conspiracy theorist that can’t make his relationships work with his appointed attorneys hired by the state because he has some delusions of grandeur, delusions that people are trying to harm him. I’m furious and appalled by this court and the treatment of people who … are innocent until proven guilty.”
